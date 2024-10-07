Hebrew-speaking Catholics in Israel unite with Pope in prayer for peace

File photo: A monk walks near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem (AFP or licensors)

Israeli and Hebrew-speaking Catholics have joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in prayer, fasting, and penance for peace on October, according to the Patriarchal Vicar of St. James.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik

Amid ongoing conflict and deep-rooted trauma, the Hebrew-speaking Catholic communities of Israel gathered on October 5 at the monastery “Our Lady the Ark of the Covenant” in Kiryat Ye’arim for their annual meeting, where they prayed for peace in the world.

Fr. Piotr Zelazko, Patriarchal Vicar of St. James, spoke to Vatican News about their desire to answer Pope Francis' appeal for prayers for peace.

“It is very difficult here in Israel," he said. "We prayed for the victims of this unprecedented violence that we witnessed on October 7 last year, and we remembered how much violence we experienced.”

He added that this meeting was also a preparation for the day of prayer and penitence for peace in the world on October 7, in communion with Pope Francis.



Speaking with Vatican News, Yefim Faiterberg, father of two young daughters from the parish of Jaffa, highlighted the importance of the community meetings.

"It is important that our children meet other children with the same belief and, little by little, apply it," he said. "Our Church has a deep desire to help people in the world. So, I believe that we, too, can change the world for the better."

A year of hope amid struggle

As these communities came together, their journey is marked by immense pain and grief due to the ongoing war.

“Amidst this brokenness, the Hebrew-speaking Catholics cling to a vision of peace and healing, grounded in their deep faith and the promises of God,” said Fr. Zelazko.

Hebrew-speaking Catholics are united with Israeli society, which in these days celebrates the New Year.

"As we step into this New Year, in the spirit of Rosh Hashanah, our prayers reach beyond our communities to everyone. We hope for peace, healing, and renewal for all. This is what we hold close in our hearts,” emphasized Monika Faes, Pastoral Coordinator at St. James Vicariate.

The Hebrew-speaking Catholics conclude the day of prayer and fasting for peace with the Holy Mass for all the victims of the war, celebrated by the Patriarchal Vicar in Jerusalem.

Connecting to Jewish roots

The Hebrew-speaking Catholic communities in Israel are unique due to their deep connection to Jewish culture and language, uniting Catholics from diverse backgrounds who live at the crossroads of Christianity and Judaism.

They celebrate their Christian faith in Hebrew and find a profound connection between Christianity and Judaism.