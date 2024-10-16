Haiti bishops decry mass deportation of Haitians from Dominican Republic

The Haitian Bishops echo the concerns expressed by the Dominican bishops over the indiscriminate mass deportation of their fellow citizens, as Haiti scrambles to handle the influx while besieged by gang violence and humanitarian crisis.

By Lisa Zengarini

The bishops of Haiti have joined Dominican bishops human rights organizations in condemning the indiscriminate mass deportation, abuses and violence suffered by Haitian citizens living in the neighbouring Dominican Republic.

10,000 deported per week

Earlier in October Dominican President Luis Abinader announced a plan to deport up to 10,000 Haitian nationals per week to unsafe conditions in Haiti, which is in no condition to absorb the influx as it continues to face out-of-control security and humanitarian crisis.

The annoucement has further soured relations between the two countries that share the island of Hispaniola, with Haitian officials terming the measure as “a strategy of ethnic cleansing” and “a discriminatory campaign against Haitians."

Discrimination and abuse

The mass deportation adds to systemic racism, xenophobia and rejection of Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian descent. Haitian labourers in the country, including illegal immigrants, are often mistreated and abused.

In a statement Haitian bishops expressed solidarity with their fellow citizens who are direct victims of the violence, and urged Dominican authorities “to respect the dignity and sanctity of the lives of Haitians and to put an end to these hateful and discriminatory acts.”



Mistreating a stranger is "an abominable act"

“While it is the responsibility of the authorities of every nation to strengthen, where necessary, the security and economic systems of their countries, the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights do not authorize any State to mistreat foreigners,” they said, reminding the authorities that the life of every human being "is sacred and inviolable.

“Mistreating a stranger is an abominable act”, they added. “Strangers must be welcomed with kindness."

Concluding, the bishops turned to Haitian authorities urging them “to create safe living conditions through responsible and committed governance so that our fellow citizens can feel at peace, in harmony, in security, and with the hope of a better life.”

“Our fellow citizens need to see in Haiti, our beautiful country, humane socio-economic conditions that will convince them not to emigrate in search of more humane conditions abroad.”

Dominican bishops say no to arbitrary deportations

The appeal follows a statement issued last week by the Dominican Episcopal Conference (CED) also calling for a humane treatment of Haitian migrants in the country.

As a Christian nation "we must avoid situations that cause suffering to migrants, such as mistreatment, arbitrary deportations, and family separations”, they wrote, urging all Dominicans to “maintain a charitable attitude” towards their Haitian brothers and sisters suffering hardships.

The bishops concluded by reiterating their call on the international community not to forget Haiti and to ensure that the agreements reached address the ongoing humanitarian, economic and security crisis in the country are respected.

Haiti reeling from gang violence and hunger

Several human rights organizations have said that sending Haitians back involuntarily to their country reeling from gang violence, economic collapse and hunger is inhuman and cruel. According to Amnesty International, the increase in deportations could intensify the existing unlawful practices of collective expulsions, including of people in need of protection, pregnant women, children, stateless individuals, and asylum seekers, violating international law, they say.

Thousands of Haitians have been internally displaced by gang violence which has deepened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Aside from the security crisis, the island nation is suffering a hunger emergency. According to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) two million Haitians are “facing extreme food shortages, acute malnutrition and high disease levels and an estimated 5.4 million people are unable to feed themselves and their families daily.