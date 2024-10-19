Lord's Day Reflection: 'Whoever wishes to be great'

As the Church marks the Twenty-Ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Fr. Marion Nguyen, OSB, offers his thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings under the theme: “Whoever wishes to be great".

By Fr. Marion Nguyen, OSB*

“Many that are first shall be last; and the last, first,” Jesus said (Mk 10:31). Then a few verses later, James and John ask Jesus, “Grant that in your glory we may sit one at your right and the other at your left” (Mk 10:37). Despite the clear and direct teaching of Jesus on the importance of humility, the disciples continue to struggle with the influence of the ways of the world. How do we remain faithful to His teaching?

Saint Benedict meditated on this passage and gave counsel to his monks. He first gives the general vision, paraphrasing Jesus, “your way of acting should be different from the world’s way” (Rule of Benedict 4:20).

Then Benedict lists practical ways to cultivate humility to combat vanity. These are famously called the twelve steps of humility (cf RB 7):

1. Live in the presence of God

2. Love not your own will

3. Obey those legitimately placed over you

4. Suffer patiently without giving in to resentment

5. Reveal your struggles with a wise and holy friend

6. Cultivate contentment even when poorly treated

7. Acknowledge your contribution when things go wrong however little it might be

8. Do nothing outside of the established common rule

9. Love silence

10. Avoid excessive laughter

11. Speak calmly and modestly

12. Cultivate humility in bodily gestures and in the heart

If we observe one or more of these habits in another person, there is high probability that this person is authentically humble and is striving to faithfully follow Jesus, who embodies all these qualities.

“For the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

* Abbot of St. Martin Abbey—Lacey, Washington