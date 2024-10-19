Consolata missionaries: rediscovering meditation in a 'TikTok society'

Fr. James Bhola Lengarin, Superior General of the Consolata Missionaries the institution founded by Blessed Giuseppe Allamano, emphasizes the Italian priest’s focus on education at a ‘Meeting Point’ organized at the Holy See Press Office in anticipation of the canonizations by Pope Francis on the morning of Sunday, October 20.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

“We are the society of the TikTok”, where “things are moving faster”, but you should strive for “a society which meditates on things and actually sees what is important”. Fr. James Bhola Lengarin Superior General of the Consolata missionaries, celebrated the vast array of values that its founder, the Blessed Giuseppe Allamano, practised throughout his whole life, pointing out how actual and relevant they appear nowadays.

“Meeting Point” ahead of the canonizations

The occasion to frame Allamano’s figure was the “Meeting point” organized at the Holy See Press Office in view of the canonizations that Pope Francis will celebrate on Sunday, October 20, in St. Peter's Square. Along with the Italian priest, Manuel Ruiz López and seven companions, Marie-Léonie Paradis, and Elena Guerra will also become new saints.

The missionary’s vademecum

Fr. Lengarin, who spoke alongside other guests such as Cardinal Leonardo Steiner, metropolitan archbishop of Manaus (Brazil), and Mother Lucia Bortolomasi, superior general of the Missionary Sisters of the Consolata since 2023, reflected on the “spirituality” of the blessed Allamano with the Vatican Media. His fame attracted cardinals from all around the world, including one from southern Ethiopia. His testimony of suffering and lack of knowledge of the Word of God by his people was the input that triggered in Blessed Allamano “the idea of becoming a missionary.” Although his frail health condition did not allow him to do so personally, he nevertheless developed a kind of vademecum on the subject, preaching and listening to people but also concretely building schools and medical centres.

The speakers at the meeting point ahead of the canonizations

In love with the Word of God

Father Lengarin recalled decades-long contacts with the Yoruba people, originally from West Africa. Initially, “we didn't even want to baptize” there, he explained, since the method of work instilled by the blessed Allamano involved the people themselves noticing “something different” about the missionaries and eventually coming forward asking “what is different in you? Why are you here with us?” A question that was the beginning of many conversations that did not, however, neglect the material and spiritual needs of the locals. Among the values still relevant today that characterized Blessed Allamano, the superior general Consolata missionaries identified first and foremost that of “fidelity.” The missionary, Fr Lengarin said, was first and foremost “a good man” who “followed what he was required to do.” This virtue was reflected above all in listening to the Word, with which he was “in love,” “to the letter,” setting out on the “path” indicated by it.

Listen to the interview with Fr. James Lengarin

Focus on education and training

Allowing ourselves to be conquered by the Gospel means rediscovering those fundamental values, often sought “outside ourselves,” when in fact they “are inside ourselves.” Father Lengarin recalled the importance that Blessed Allamano attached to education and training. A relevant trait more than ever nowadays, immersed in a society that “does not read” and that “does not inform itself.” Finally, the superior general of the Missionaries of the Consolata acknowledged the wisdom and respect, felt by Blessed Allamano toward his neighbour, “in the way he or she is.” “Sometimes I joke and say that God is blind because he does not know colors,” Father Lengarin concluded with a smile,” He may just go and creates” us as we are, so that “our hearts” can be open and each of us can assist their neighbour.