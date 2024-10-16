Cardinal Nichols mobilizes Catholics against bill on assisted suicide

As the House of Commons begins to debate a new controversial bill on assisted dying, the head of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales (CBCEW) issues a Pastoral Letter urging the faithful to lobby MPs to oppose the changes.

By Lisa Zengarini

Cardinal Vincent Nichols has warned that a new controversial bill on assisted dying could change medical duty of care into ‘duty to kill’.

The bill presented for discussion at the House of Commons on Wednesday by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater aims to allow eligible adults with a terminal illness to choose to end their lives and to protect their loved ones from the risk of prosecution. MPs will vote on the issue at the bill’s second reading on 29 November.

In a pastoral letter issued ahead of the parliament’s debate which will continue for a number of months, the Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) urged Catholics to lobby their MPs to oppose the proposed changes in the law around assisted dying in England and Wales.

Be careful what you wish for

The letter raises three points of concern, warning people to: “Be careful what you wish for.” Though the bill is “carefully framed”, he said, there is evidence that in countries where assisted dying has been legalised, the circumstances in which it is permitted have been “widened and widened”, making assisted suicide and medical killing, or euthanasia, “more and more available and accepted.”

Cardinal Nichols acknowledged that the proposed amendment to the law on assisted suicide may bring relief to some. However, he said, it will also “bring great fear and trepidation to many, especially those who have vulnerabilities and those living with disabilities,” raising a second point of concern.

The right to die cannot become a duty to die

"The right to die cannot become a duty to die," the Archbishop of Westminster warned, noting that removing legislation that prohibits an action in favour of introducing a law that permits, changes societal attitudes: “What is permitted is often and easily encouraged.”

“Once assisted suicide is approved by the law, a key protection of human life falls away," Cardinal Nichols argued, citing the pressure exerted on people who are nearing death, from others “or even from themselves, to end their life in order to take away a perceived burden of care from their family, for the avoidance of pain, or for the sake of an inheritance.”

The duty to improve palliative care

The letter also mentions the need and duty to improve palliative care, as this, he said is "true death with dignity." According to Cardinal Nichols, the change proposed risks bringing about for all medical professionals “a slow change from a duty to care to a duty to kill.”

The suffering of a human being is not meaningless

Finally, the Archbishop of Westminster highlighted “that being forgetful of God belittles our humanity” reminding the faithful that suffering is an intrinsic part of our human journey and that our life is not our own possession, to dispose of as we feel fit. He recalled that for people of faith “Every human being is made in the image and likeness of God”, the “source of our dignity” which “is unique to the human person”. Therefore, he emphasized “The suffering of a human being is not meaningless. It does not destroy that dignity.”

Cardinal Nichols concluded by asking Catholics to play an active part in the discussions on this issue in the coming months. “Have discussions with family, friends and colleagues. And pray,” he says. “Please remember: be careful what you wish for; the right to die can become a duty to die; being forgetful of God belittles our humanity.”

The British legislation on assisted suicide

Under the Suicide Act 1961, assisted suicide is is a criminal offence in England and Wales punishable by up to 14 years in prison. But Crown Prosecution Service guidance says charges are less likely to be needed if the victim had reached a voluntary, clear, settled and informed decision and the suspect was wholly motivated by compassion, among other things. Earlier this year, before he became Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said he was in favour of changing the law on assisted suicide and that if he was elected he would ensure time in parliament to debate the issue and allow a free vote. A bill on the same issue, introduced by a former Labour Justice Minister, is also due to be considered in the House of Lords in November. In 2015, a previous proposal to change the law on assisted suicide was overwhelmingly rejected by 300 votes to 118.