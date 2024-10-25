Beirut's Geitaoui Hospital saving lives against all odds

Appealing for support for Beirut’s Geitaoui Hospital, the only medical infrastructure in Lebanon that has a “Burn Unit”, its director, Sister Hadia Abi Chebli, speaks of the immense challenges the hospital is facing, as Lebanon endures political instability and war.

By Linda Bordoni

“I implore you: please don’t abandon us” said Sr Hadia as she issued an urgent appeal to join in solidarity so that Beirut’s Geitaoui Hospital and its “Burn Unit” may continue to provide life-saving care to people wounded in the current conflict.

The director of the Hospital’s appeal came against the backdrop of continued and increased Israeli military strikes that have killed more than 2,500 people and injured almost 12,000 since the escalation of Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah on 23 September.

“Geitaoui Hospital, a cornerstone of health care in Beirut, was founded in 1927 by the Holy Maronite Sisters, and has been at the forefront of medical care for the Lebanese people for decades,” Sister Hadia explained, yet she added, since the devastating Beirut blast of August 4th, 2020, “which completely damaged the hospital”, and amidst an ongoing financial and economic crisis, the hospital has struggled to maintain its services.

"Thanks to the generosity of donors, the hospital has risen again," Sister Hadia continued, but the going is tough in a country where political instability, a spiralling economic crisis, and now “a war of others fought in our country” are marring the hospital's recovery.

"Many of our dedicated doctors and nurses, exhausted and overwhelmed, have been forced to leave the country," she said, reiterating that the continued conflict and economic downturn since 2019 have severely impacted the hospital’s operations.

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Conflict leading to unprecedented pressure

The hospital director lamented the fact that "The current situation has pushed our resources to zero limits" at a time when Lebanon’s only burn centre, created in 1991, is under unprecedented pressure, with an influx of patients suffering from critical injuries and severe burns.

"Our centre has a capacity of 10 beds, but we were forced to expand to 25," Sister Hadia explained, noting that "We are the only hospital [in Lebanon] that has the expertise to treat burned patients. We cannot refuse any patient. This is life-saving for these patients."

The cost of burn care, Sister Hadia emphasized, is exorbitant, requiring long hospital stays, specialized care, and expensive medical supplies. Since the escalation of the Israeli campaign, she said "We have treated 42 severely burned civilian patients and are still receiving others."

Of course, with the intensification of Israeli strikes in the country, the pressure on the hospital has only grown.

No end in sight to the war

Sister Hadia described the situation of Lebanese citizens as "living in a tunnel" with no end in sight to the war and constant fear about shortages of medications and supplies.

"We don’t have electricity in our country. We have 10 motors, and we have to pay around $240,000 a month for fuel. The supplier is requiring immediate payment for medical supplies," she said.

Sister Hadia’s plea is not just for the hospital but for the entire country’s crumbling healthcare system, as she voiced concern that without international help, hospitals like Geitaoui, cannot continue operating.

As Pope Francis keeps Lebanon in his prayers, repeatedly asking for a solution to the crisis, Sister Hadia stressed the importance of immediate action: "For the hospitals, we cannot continue by our own. We need support to pass this war."

The Geitaoui Hospital treats the victim of an airstrike in Lebanon

A symbol of hope

Concluding, Sister Hadia described the Geitaoui Hospital as more than just a centre for healthcare.

"Our hospital is more than a hospital; it’s a symbol of hope, a source of great pride. Our burn centre is a symbol of hope for all who are burned in Lebanon because there isn’t another hospital they can go to. We need help. Please, trust me," she implored.

Despite the immense strain, Sister Hadia remains hopeful, even as the spectre of further violence looms. "I pray that our hospital is not attacked again. We cannot rebuild a second time. We haven’t even finished rebuilding from the first time."

Appeal

In her appeal for support, Sister Hadia invites everyone to join in solidarity: "By helping us, you will not only save lives but also enable Geitaoui Hospital to continue serving the Lebanese community.

“Every donation,” she reiterated, “no matter how small, will allow us to maintain our operations, acquire essential medical equipment, and compensate our dedicated staff.”

