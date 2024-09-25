Church in Thailand launches ‘Heart to Heart Mission’ for disaster-hit diocese

The Cathedral of Chiang Rai was flooded recently due to rains from Typhoon Yagi

The Catholic Church in Thailand has launched a fundraising campaign to aid the Diocese of Chiang Rai, which has been severely devastated by recent natural disasters.

By LiCAS News

The campaign, titled “Heart to Heart Mission: Rebuild Chiang Rai Diocese of Thailand,” is a collaborative effort led by the Catholic Business Executives and Professional (CBEP)+ Thai Catholic Hub, the Catholic Association of Thailand, and the Catholic Commission for the Laity (CLA).

The initiative aims to raise funds to assist in the recovery, restoration, and relief efforts for the diocese, which has suffered significant damage to its infrastructure and essential services.

Recently, Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom of Chiang Rai has called for urgent assistance as the diocese faces the monumental task of rebuilding.

The fundraising efforts will focus on repairing critical infrastructure, including school buildings and classrooms, and acquiring much-needed learning materials.

The restoration of key religious buildings, including the Chiang Rai Cathedral and the clergy residence, is also a priority.

In a video message, Archbishop Peter Bryan Wells, the Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, issued an appeal to the Thai community “to do what it can to assist” and “help alleviate” the situation in Chiang Rai.

The prelate also encouraged the Catholic faithful to gather cash donations to enable the Diocese of Chiang Rai “to use the funds in particular for the things that they see as top priority” and “help those in need.”

The organizing groups highlighted the broader significance of the project, saying that the mission is not just about rebuilding structures, but also about restoring hope and dignity for the people of Chiang Rai.

The CBEP, Thai Catholic Hub, and CLA are calling on individuals and organizations to contribute to the rebuilding efforts. Donations can be made to the Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok (details at the link).

The campaign organizers stressed the urgency of the situation, noting that the diocese’s recovery will depend heavily on the generosity of donors. The organizers also emphasized that the campaign seeks to bring long-term relief and stability to the affected communities.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), floods in northern Thailand have destroyed homes and caused damage to 140 schools.

Across Thailand, more than 30,500 children have seen their education interrupted for an indefinite period. The flooding has also heightened the risk of waterborne diseases, a serious concern for children worldwide.

The rise of climate change-related diseases, such as malaria and dengue fever, is projected to have severe and potentially fatal consequences for children.

In Chiang Rai province, classrooms, furniture, and educational materials remain covered in mud, and many schools require new supplies.

Beyond the physical damage, the floods have taken a toll on children’s emotional well-being, with many losing personal belongings, experiencing damage to their schools, and seeing their familiar environments destroyed.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.