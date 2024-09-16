Church volunteers race to clear mud in wake of northern Thailand

In the wake of recent flooding in northern Thailand, the Bishop of Chiang Rai and hundreds of volunteers are working to clear thick mud from churches and homes.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

In northern Thailand, the Bishop of Chiang Rai and his parishioners, along with hundreds of hill tribe volunteers, are racing against time to clear thick mud left behind by a flash flood.



The flooding, which recently hit the region, has receded, but its aftermath poses significant challenges.



"We have to do it fast before the mud becomes dry, which would make the cleaning a lot more difficult," said Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom in an interview with LiCAS News.



Floodwaters in some areas had reached neck height but have now left a foot of mud across the city. All available fire trucks from Chiang Rai and neighboring Chiang Mai are working to wash away the sludge that blankets the streets.



In some neighborhoods, residents are appealing for help to clear over a meter of mud from their homes.



Bishop Haelom expressed concern about the extensive damage to local schools caused by both the flash flood and an overflowing river.



"We still have no idea how many more days before we can reopen the school, which is heavily damaged," he said.

Volunteers clean up mud at Santi Witthaya diocesan school (Photo from Diocese of Chiang Rai)

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has also triggered widespread flooding in the Udon Thani Diocese, in northeastern Thailand.



The region, particularly along the Mekong River, is submerged under up to two meters of water in some places.



The relentless rains, a result of Typhoon Yagi, have caused extensive damage and fatalities across Southeast Asia, affecting countries from the Philippines to Myanmar.

Northern and northeastern Thailand have been especially hard hit, with this year’s flooding being some of the worst in recent memory.



Despite the inundation, the annual parish feast in Nong Khai province went ahead as planned last weekend.



The church, submerged by the Mekong River’s overflows, hosted a Mass attended by Bishop Joseph Luechai Thatwisai of Udon Thani, who arrived by boat.



Priests also braved the floodwaters to concelebrate the Holy Mass in the flooded church.

Volunteers clean up mud at Santi Witthaya diocesan school (Photo from Diocese of Chiang Rai)

Thai authorities raised the death toll from recent floods to 10 on Friday as tropical storm Yagi devastated over 73,000 families, primarily in northern Thailand.



The floods have impacted 27 provinces, with Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai — popular tourist destinations - bearing the brunt of the storm. However, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reassured that key tourist areas remain unaffected.



In Chiang Rai, severe flooding has been reported, considered the worst in decades. At least four people were killed, two injured, and 43,329 families affected.



In Chiang Mai, a popular city for Catholic conferences in Asia, six people were reported dead, three injured, and 14,216 families impacted, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.



Other provinces affected by the floods include Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, while parts of Ang Thong and Ayutthaya have been submerged due to the overflow of the Chao Phraya River.

Volunteers clean up mud at Santi Witthaya diocesan school (Photo from Diocese of Chiang Rai)