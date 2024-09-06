Terra Tuscany: Sustainability leaders gather in Italy for climate summit

Global leaders gather at the Terra Tuscany summit in the Italian city of Pisa to discuss sustainability efforts in dialogue with Pope Francis' teachings, focusing on climate action and ecological transformation.

Prominent leaders from both the private and public sectors gathered in Pisa on September 2-4 for three days of discussions and strategic networking to advance global sustainability efforts, engaging with the social magisterium of Pope Francis.

The event featured key figures such as Roberta Boscolo, Climate & Energy Leader of the World Meteorological Organization, and Prof. Emilce Cuda, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

During the event, Prof. Cuda presented Pope Francis’ teachings and discussed the situation in Latin America in anticipation of COP16 in Cali, according to a press release on Friday.

The event also hosted Chief Sustainability Officers from leading companies like Estée Lauder, Globant, Starbucks, SAP, Vestas, and Steve Madden. Over 90% of attendees were CEOs or Managing Directors, creating a dynamic platform for top-tier leaders to exchange ideas and strategies.

Terra Tuscany

The sustainability event, titled “Terra Tuscany: A Climate Action Summit for Global Sustainability Leaders,” was sponsored by Illuminem, a prominent sustainability data and information platform with a global readership.

Andrea Gori, founder of Illuminem, emphasized that “educating about sustainability is a mission, not a job.” He highlighted the importance of bringing together global leaders in Tuscany to foster a world that views Pope Francis as a moral and spiritual guide, advocating for an accessible and deeply human approach to ecology.

Roberta Boscolo of the World Meteorological Organization remarked, “In a time of increasing climate uncertainty, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) plays a critical role in advancing global climate science, ensuring that reliable data and forecasts inform decision-making. WMO’s work supports nations in adapting to the impacts of climate change and mitigating further environmental damage through collaboration, innovation and research.”

She added that the Vatican, through initiatives such as Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si’, has been a powerful moral voice for climate action, stressing the need for a united and ethical global response to the climate crisis.

Ms. Boscolo further emphasized that, like WMO, Pope Francis advocates for using scientific research to drive decisive action. She highlighted that the world’s poorest, who contribute least to climate change, are the ones most affected, calling for a universal approach to addressing these issues.

Ms. Boscolo also called for emissions to be halved over the next 25 years, decarbonizing economies, and regenerating ecosystems, actions which she said align with WMO’s ongoing efforts to mitigate climate impacts through improved understanding of atmospheric and climate systems.

Emilce Cuda, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, spoke about the importance of personal transformation.

“Pope Francis tells us that no structural change will be possible if we do not manage to convert to a lifestyle that puts happiness and not profitability on the horizon of our young people," she said.

Regarding Latin America and the upcoming COP16 in Cali, she mentioned the Pope’s invitation to global leaders to join the Building Bridges Initiative, connecting intercontinental sustainability efforts.

Marvin Rottenberg, a former Google executive and now director of Terras, explained that he created Terra Tuscany to address critical sustainability challenges. Rottenberg emphasized the value of intimate, in-person interactions.

“To effectively reduce global carbon emissions, we must engage the world’s leaders directly, fostering lasting connections that can drive positive climate action over time,” he said.

The event hosted 80 participants, and was designed to leverage Tuscany’s natural beauty, providing an inspiring setting for discussions on climate action and sustainability.

Unlike conventional conferences, often held at hotels, Terra Tuscany sought to foster personal connections and offer valuable insights into key topics such as biodiversity credits, the carbon market, regulations and compliance, sustainable leadership, and best practices for industries undergoing digital and ecological transformation.