Students greet Pope Francis with art in Singapore

Catholic faithful stand in front of a poster bearing the motto of the papal visit (AFP or licensors)

As part of Pope Francis's visit to Singapore, local Catholic students took part in an art and video competition to express their “vision of unity and hope for the Church.”

By LiCAS News

A few weeks before Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore, the Archdiocesan Commission for Catholic Schools organized an art and video competition centered around the theme of the Papal Journey.

The students who joined the competition were asked to “draw their vision of unity and hope for the Church” and “write a prayer” for the pontiff.

In a report published by Catholic News SG, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Singapore, the three winners of the competition shared their thoughts.

Chao Chia Ling from Canossa Catholic Primary School shared that her inspiration for the artwork came during a visit to the Church of the Holy Spirit for a combined choir rehearsal.

She found the church’s beauty captivating, particularly the stained glass depicting a dove, which, for her, symbolized hope.

A scanned copy of Chao Chia Ling’s artwork published by Catholic News SG.

“I want hope for everyone in the world. I drew the two elderly people as I think the elderly are wiser than us. They are both reading the Bible and praying together in peace,” she said.

Chia Ling expressed her gratitude to Pope Francis for visiting Singapore, saying that it “means a lot” to her. She also expressed hope that the pontiff would “continue to encourage others to believe in God.”

Eunice Lai, also from Canossa Catholic Primary School, said she used software to draw the outline of Pope Francis standing in front of Saint Theresa’s home, “with all the different people smiling around him”.

She explained that she chose St. Theresa’s Home as the focus of her artwork because it is one of the places Pope Francis visits during his time in Singapore.

A scanned copy of Eunice Lai’s artwork published by Catholic News SG.

In her drawing, she depicted people holding hands to symbolize the idea that, despite differences, everyone should be united as one.

“Through my drawing, I want to tell the world that if we embrace one another, there will be stronger hope and unity,” she said.

A student from the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Kellock) drew Pope Francis standing on the globe “because I know that he likes to travel the world to meet people.”

Caylin O’Driscoll said the girl in the middle of her artwork was actually her “doing a toe touch to welcome” the Pope.

“My friends are all around me cheering and waving at the Pope as he arrives at Changi Airport. I drew the sun because I hope when the Pope comes to Singapore, it will not be rainy and sad. The rainbow represents hope and happiness,” she said.

A scanned copy of Caylin O’Driscoll’s artwork published by Catholic News SG.

