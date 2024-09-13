Singapore’s Church and civil leaders vow to bolster faith dialogue

Church and civil leaders in Singapore vowed to strengthen inter-religious dialogue and unity, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for peace in a multi-religious society, during Pope Francis' interreligious meeting on Friday.

By Mark Saludes, LiCAS News

Cardinal William Goh of Singapore addressed the young people from various faiths gathered at the interreligious meeting held with Pope Francis at the Catholic Junior College on Friday morning.

The Cardinal spoke about the country’s ongoing efforts to maintain religious harmony. He highlighted the country’s approach to fostering deeper friendships among different faiths.

“In Singapore, inter-religious dialogue has gone beyond mere tolerance or respect of each other’s faith,” he said, stressing that friendship and mutual understanding are crucial for peace.



The prelate referenced several initiatives, including the annual inter-religious Christmas party and the Harmony Games, which bring together young people from various faiths.

These events, he said, help build trust and strengthen community bonds. However, he warned against complacency, noting that extremism remains a threat.

“We do not take religious harmony in Singapore for granted,” Cardinal Goh added, urging for continued efforts in fostering inter-religious ties.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the role of religious leaders in maintaining Singapore’s social cohesion.

“Religious harmony is foundational to Singapore’s existence and societal cohesion,” Mr. Tong said, pointing to the government’s policies and structures that support racial and religious unity.

Mr. Tong highlighted the Catholic Church’s contributions to nation-building, particularly in education and healthcare.

He also mentioned the Archdiocesan Interreligious Dialogue and Ecumenism Centre of Singapore, which promotes dialogue among Christian denominations and other faiths.

“Catholics in Singapore maintain strong relations with other communities,” Mr. Tong remarked.

The minister also praised Pope Francis for his ongoing advocacy of dialogue and fraternity, noting the significance of the Pope’s visit.

“Your Holiness’ visit inspires our communities, particularly the youth, to unite and renew their hope for the future,” Mr. Tong said.

Pope Francis’ presence marked the first papal visit to Singapore since Saint John Paul II’s visit nearly four decades ago.

The meeting provided a platform for youth and religious leaders to engage in dialogue on how to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive society.

Both Cardinal Goh and Minister Tong stressed the importance of continued collaboration and trust to face the challenges of a polarized world.