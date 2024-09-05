Radio Maria Papua New Guinea welcomes Pope as 'an apostle of peace'

A sign set up to welcome Pope Francis to Papua New Guinea

Among the local broadcasters providing coverage of Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey to Papua New Guinea is Radio Maria, whose director, a Vincentian missionary, believes the visit will help unite the people and bring peace to their hearts.

By Thaddeus Jones and Delphine Allaire - Port Moresby

Broadcasters in Papua New Guinea are ready for the arrival of Pope Francis and all the media coverage that entails. Among them is Radio Maria Papua New Guinea, a broadcast partner of Vatican News.

Fr. Joseph Emmanuvel Amith, a Vincentian missionary serving as director of the station, hopes to provide coverage near and far to reach the people of the nation spread over many territories and islands, a nation of over eight million inhabitants with over 830 different languages spoken.

Reaching the peripheries

Fr. Amith and his team are present at the media broadcasting center to transmit all the events and with staff out in the field to provide live coverage and interviews.

While their means are limited, they hope to engage with their listeners to help them participate in the events no matter where they are, but especially all those in the peripheries where communication is so challenging.

Around 90% of the people listen to radio, making it the key means of communication and a major help in building community. Television and internet have a limited reach due to the few large urban centers and people spread out over the many islands there.

Bringing unity

Speaking to Vatican News' Delphine Allaire ahead of the Pope's arrival, Fr. Amith says he and his team are very hopeful about the papal visit, as "he's bringing unity" to this nation with so many cultures and languages, a great richness.

He says this visit will also help bring peace to people's hearts, as they witness the Pope's presence "as an elderly man" with "grace in his face" and hear his message of faith, mutual respect, harmony, solidarity, and peace.

"He comes as a as an apostle of peace," says Fr. Amith, who feels that soon also "there will be peace in Papua New Guinea" thanks to this providential occasion.



Inspiring and informing

Radio Maria Papua New Guinea broadcasts primarily in English with programming focused on Christian faith, devotional programs, Marian spirituality, as well as formation and education.

Much programming is dedicated to information focusing on areas such as healthcare, social issues, so that people have access to helpful knowledge on how to improve living conditions and build communities.

Fr. Amith and his team call on experts in every field—university teachers and medical doctors—who share their knowledge.

The broadcasts involve Catholics and non-Catholics alike and are aimed for a universal audience with the aim of building community and furthering education, and in doing so, as Fr. Amith says, "helping the people of God."

