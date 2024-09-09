Pope will encourage Catholics in Timor-Leste to live out their faith daily
By Fr. Bernardo Suate and Lisa Zengarini - Dili
The groundswell of crowds gathered in the roads of Dili to welcome Pope Francis on Monday as he travelled from the airport to the Nunciature confirms the great joy and anticipation of East-Timorese people for the papal visit.
Bishop Alves: visit to confirm Catholic faith in Timor-Leste
As the Pope prepared to travel to the Catholic semi-island nation bordering Indonesia, Bishop Leonardo Maria Alves of Baucau, Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Timor-Leste (CETL), explained to Vatican News’ Fr. Bernardo Suate that the Catholic faithful in the country have been eagerly awaiting the Holy Father and are expecting “many blessings from God, through him.”
“This is an important and remarkable moment for the East-Timorese people, and particularly for Timorese Christians,” he said, noting that “the papal visit will confirm our faith in Christ and also our fidelity to the Church and, especially, to Pope Francis.”
Bishop Alves also noted that young people, who make the majority of the population and in the Church, have been preparing with particular enthusiasm to welcome the Holy Father.
Fr. Jovito Rego: great expectations
The vicar for pastoral activities of the Archdiocese of Dili, Fr. Jovito Rego de Jesus Araújo, confirmed these feelings: “Pope Francis, is truly living what he preaches: a Church that goes out to meet those who are forgotten,” he said, remembering that Timor-Leste is a “very small” Catholic country in Asia.
He recalled that Pope Francis was expected in 2019 and when the visit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Timorese were extremely disappointed. This is why, he explained, their enthusiasm is even greater now: "With the Pope's health at this moment, it was hard to imagine that he would come to visit us."
Intense preparations for the visit
The Fr. Jovito then explained how they have prepared for the visit, both logistically in collaboration with the government, and spiritually.
At a spiritual level, the three Dioceses of the country (Dili, Bacau and Maliana) have organized special catechism lessons on the Pope's biography, his encyclicals, his mission as the Successor of Peter and the significance of his visit to Timor-Leste.
The Bishops also organized a national spiritual retreat on the central theme of the visit, "May your faith become your culture," highlighting the importance of connecting faith to culture through inculturation.
Challenges in East Timorese society
In the interview vicar of the Archdiocese of Dili also mentioned the several “hidden” challenges still facing Timor-Leste after two decades of independence including ongoing "political tensions, reconciliation, moral issues and corruption.”
He said he hopes that Pope Francis will learn about this reality and always keep the people of Timor-Leste in his heart.
Visit will encourage a more synodal Church in Timor-Leste
Finally F. Jovito expressed his hope that the theme of the papal visit might inspire Timorese Catholics to live out their faith “not only in words but in practice”, walking together as a synodal Church in communion with the Pope and actively participating in its mission.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here