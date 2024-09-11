Singaporean expert highlights importance of migrants in society

As Pope Francis begins the final leg of his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania, Jacob Soo, the Executive Director at the Archdiocesan Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (ACMI) in Singapore, breaks down the complex migration situation in the Southeast Asian city-state, highlighting key challenges and ACMI’s responses.

By Claudia Torres – Singapore

Jacob Soo, the Executive Director at the Archdiocesan Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (ACMI) in Singapore, spoke to Vatican News about the challenges foreign workers in Singapore face.

He also shared what his organization is doing to address those issues, as Pope Francis makes his Apostolic Journey to the country.

Jacob Soo: ACMI is an organisation that serves all migrants in Singapore regardless of nationality, race, language, or where they come from. We aim to be the ambassadors of the Good Shepherd in welcoming, protecting, integrating and enriching all migrants in Singapore.



Singapore's migration situation is complex, with immigration driving economic and population growth. As of June 2023, our population stands at 592 million, with 415 million residents and 177 million non-residents.

Migrants play a vital role in our economy, filling labour gaps, increasing productivity, and bringing new skills and expertise. They also enrich our cultural landscape, promoting diversity and inclusivity. In addition, migrants are key to our workforce transformation efforts, helping us address an ageing population, technological changes, and upscaling local workers.

However, to improve social cohesion, integration, housing, and infrastructure, the government has implemented policies like work passes, employment passes, and dependency ratios.

Ultimately, managing migration is crucial for balancing economic growth with social cohesion. We will continue to adapt and refine our policies and efforts to ensure a harmonious and inclusive society for all.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, as of December 2023, Singapore's total foreign workforce stands at approximately 152 million, making up around 38% of our labour force.

As an open and globally connected country, we attract foreign workers from diverse regions, including Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Some examples of countries where our foreign workers come from include Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Myanmar, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and India, as well as the UK, Germany, Italy, and France in Europe and the US, South America, and Africa.

They contribute to various sectors ranging from construction and manufacturing to domestic work, services, marine and offshore industries, healthcare, and IT.

They hold a range of positions, from semi-skilled to skilled workers and professionals with qualifications. The duration of their stay varies actually depending on their work passes, business conditions, and even personal preferences. Typically, each work pass is granted for a two-year period.

Singapore's foreign workforce is a vital part of our economy, and we continue to welcome talent from around the world.

Q: What is the public's attitude towards migrants?

The public has a complex and multifaceted view of migrants, actually. While there is recognition of the economic benefits and the cultural diversity that migrants bring, there are also concerns about job competition, integration, and social cohesion.

A recent study by the Institute of Policy Studies in 2020 found that most Singapore residents want strict limits on the number of foreigners entering the country, with older respondents more likely to hold this view. However, the study also revealed that few residents are adverse to having immigrants or foreign workers as neighbors.

The study polled over 2,000 Singapore residents, and some key highlights of the studies suggest the following: About 70 percent of residents want strict limits on foreign entry.

About 45 percent are actually neutral about the impact on development. Forty-eight percent agree that immigrants enhance cultural diversity, while 51% believe immigration fuels important job vacancies. About 37 percent think it leads to social conflict, and 43% believe it increases unemployment.

Interestingly, younger and more educated respondents held more positive attitudes towards immigrants and foreigners. Naturalized citizens and permanent residents also had more positive views of immigrants and immigration. Singapore residents are generally open to diversity and recognize the benefits of immigration.

While there is a general appreciation for the benefits of migration, concerns about job competition, integration and social cohesion remain. The government has acknowledged these concerns and implemented policies to address them.

Overall, the public's attitude towards migrants in Singapore is nuanced and context dependent, reflecting both the benefits and challenges of migration on the whole.

Q: And what is the ACMI doing to address some of these challenges that foreign workers face?

Before we address what ACMI is doing, it would be helpful to perhaps discuss some of the main barriers that foreign workers face while they are in Singapore.

In our experience, foreign workers mainly face, or most of the time face, main barriers like language, where they may not be able to speak English fluently, making it difficult for them to communicate and navigate everyday life in Singapore. There are also cultural differences adapting to Singapore's multicultural society. Understanding our local customs, norms, can also be challenging for them.

Social isolation is also another barrier where they struggle to form connections and build social networks outside of their workplaces. And being away from home, separation from family or even their own local support networks, workers may be separated from their families and support networks, leading to emotional and psychological challenges.

And another main barrier we see is a limited understanding of local laws and regulations. Sometimes they may not be familiar with our laws and regulations, which can lead to unintentional violations.

So the government, in collaboration with stakeholders like ACMI, other NGOs, and the wider communities, is actively working to address the barriers foreign workers face. This collaborative effort is crucial in promoting integration and ensuring that foreign workers feel welcome and valued in Singapore. By working together, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment that allows foreign workers to thrive and contribute to our society.

Now, what is ACMI doing then to face some of these barriers that I have just shared.

At ACMI, we are dedicated to supporting them, guided by our family-to-migrants vision and core values of welcoming, protecting, integrating, and enriching the migrants.

We welcome them with respect, protect their dignity and safety, integrate them into the community, and enrich their lives through holistic programs, including psycho-emotional and spiritual formation. Our protection efforts ensure vulnerable migrants lead holistic lives with dignity and safety and safety through security through case management, supportive counseling, and education sponsorships.

We integrate migrants through cross-cultural understanding and empathy, celebrating Singapore's diversity via cultural events, dialogue sessions, and community gatherings. We encourage active participation, creating opportunities for meaningful interactions and lasting connections.

In partnership with parishes, churches, and community partners, we deliver essential care packs and hot meals to migrant workers, empowering partners that we work with to engage with migrants, listen to their stories and offer emotional support.

Lastly, our enrichment programs uplift migrants, empowering them to achieve their full potential through vocational and language courses, cultivating practical skills, and community building.

Q: Pope Francis has always advocated for migrants' rights and dignity. What is the significance of his visit to Singapore, and what impact do you hope it will have on ACMI's mission?

Pope Francis' visit to Singapore would be highly significant given Singapore's cultural and religious diversity. His advocacy for migrant rights and dignity would resonate deeply in a society where inclusivity, social cohesion, harmony and coexistence are cherished values.

The theme of his visit to Singapore, unity and hope, is particularly significant, as unity expresses communion and harmony among believers both within the Church and in the context of society and family relations.

The Pope expresses a beacon of hope for Christians in the region, especially those who experience discrimination and persecution.

So from his visit, we hope that it would firstly amplify ACMI's mission in raising awareness about welcoming, protecting, integrating, and enriching the lives of the migrants; highlight the importance of interfaith dialogue, fostering greater understanding and cooperation among religious communities; strengthen community bonds, encouraging a culture of compassion and empathy, uniting people across nationalities, cultures, and faiths.

For the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees this year, Pope Francis has chosen the theme, God walks with his people, which reminds us that we are all on a journey towards the Kingdom of Heaven. He invites us to see migrants as a living image of God's people, embodying the hopeful movement from slavery to freedom.

ACMI has developed a toolkit to celebrate migrants, which is available on our website, to help parishes, ministries, and communities find ways to honour their journeys and contributions.

Pope Francis's visit will be a powerful reminder that God walks with us, especially with the most vulnerable, and identifies himself with them. Let us embrace this moment to promote unity, inclusivity, empathy, compassion, and give hope to the people around us.