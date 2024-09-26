Luxembourg’s English-speaking Catholics welcome Pope Francis' message

As Pope Francis visits Luxembourg for his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad, the chaplain of the country's English-speaking Catholics says the Pope bears a powerful message of unity and encouragement.

By Bezawit Bogale

In an interview with Vatican News, Fr. Michael Cusack, Chaplain of the English-speaking community in Luxembourg, pointed out that the country hosts a diverse international community, noting that the Pope's visit is seen as a source of encouragement and unity for those who call the country home.

Speaking to Vatican News' Gudrun Sailer, Fr. Cusack shared details of the community's preparations for welcoming the Pope.

He said that though the visit is brief, it is a special privilege for Luxembourg’s Catholic community, which numbers around 271,000, many of whom are gathered on the streets to greet the Pope, while indoor events are broadcast on large screens throughout the city for all to participate.

Luxembourg’s English-speaking Catholic community

Fr. Cusack highlighted how this tapestry of backgrounds brings a unique energy to the community, making it dynamic, welcoming, and full of life. Many of its members, he said, are young families, contributing to a warm and inclusive atmosphere.



Liturgical services, Fr. Cusack continued, are enriched with a wide variety of songs, music, and traditions from different cultures, reflecting the deep and diverse heritage of its congregation.

The English-speaking Catholic community in Luxembourg serves as an example of how people from diverse backgrounds can come together and live as brothers and sisters, he said.

Its members, who have arrived in Luxembourg for various reasons—ranging from business opportunities to personal life changes—are united in their genuine desire to seek the best for one another, for themselves, and for their families.

This shared commitment to mutual support and care makes the community not only cohesive but also a model for others striving to build harmony in diversity.

As the Catholic Church prepares to celebrate the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis' visit to Luxembourg brings a renewed sense of hope, emphasizing the theme “God walks with His people.”

In Luxembourg, the English-speaking Catholic community is actively preparing to celebrate this special day over the weekend following the Pope’s visit.

Fr. Cusack concluded by expressing his joy in seeing the Gospel lived out through acts of love and compassion in Luxembourg. "I love seeing the Good News being preached as Good News and being lived out as Good News," he said.

Here, he added, we do not have people “who are burdened by a weight of tradition but who are truly wanting the best for each other and for their families, trying to build up the Kingdom of God."