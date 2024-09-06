Church in PNG leading fight against violence related to sorcery accusations

Mavis Tito, the National Director of Caritas Papua New Guinea, talks to Vatican News about the organisation’s work in the country, especially its stand against violence based on accusations of sorcery.

By Bezawit Bogale and Claudia Torres

Pope Francis has just arrived in Papua New Guinea, the most populous of the Pacific island nations.



In Port Moresby, the nation’s capital, Claudia Torres spoke with Mavis Tito, the National Director of the country's Caritas.

Nearly all Papuans are Christian, but only around 30% are Catholic. Ms Tito explained that Caritas PNG works with other religious denominations, running Church Partnership programs, as well as interreligious programs with the Muslim community.

Sorcery accusation-related violence (SARV)

Acccording to Tito, Sorcery accusation-related violence is a significant problem in Papua New Guinea, affecting vulnerable women, particularly widows, single mothers, the young and the very old.

Tito explained that many perpetrators are influenced by alcohol or marijuana (a drug that grows naturally in the Papuan highlands), and target women who “don't have a support system, don't have husbands, don't have anyone to defend them.”



Additionally, she said, these attacks stem from the perpetrators’ frustrations related to unemployment and absence of essential services like schools and government structures in their communities.

Tito noted that the Catholic Church in PNG, in the Diocese of Wabag in particular, is at the forefront in fighting against SARV. There, Bishop Justin Ain Soongie, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese, organises as “big movement” of young people to fight against this form of violence against women.

“He trains them,” Tito said, “and sends out young men to give talks in the communities.” The approach is meeting with some success, Tito noted: “over time, we've seen a drop in reports of SARV and we hope that it will stay that way.”

The Pope’s humility

Tito also stressed that the cost of living is a real problem in PNG: “The country is experiencing inflation at the moment, and so the cost of goods and services has gone up.”



Noting the modest accommodation and means of transport the Pope has chosen to take during his visit, Tito added that “a lot of people are struggling at the moment and I'm so humbled that the Holy Father is aware of that.”