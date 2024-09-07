PNG pilgrims brave harsh elements for papal visit

People wait for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the Port Moresby International airport (Photo by Andrew KUTAN / AFP) (AFP or licensors)

Nearly 6,000 pilgrims from across Papua New Guinea have embarked on difficult journeys to witness Pope Francis’ visit to Port Moresby, facing dangerous terrain and sea hazards.

By LiCAS News

“We have close to 6,000 registered people who have come in from outside centers. There will be more,” said Bishop Rosario Menezes of Lae, in a report by Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

RNZ reported that among the travelers is Jacob Ten and his group, the Triumph of the Cross from Mt. Hagen, who recently faced a dire situation at sea.

The group of 48, including Ten, a member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, found themselves stranded on an overloaded dinghy off the coast of the Gulf province after running out of fuel.

“The boat was overloaded. Along the Gulf coast, we ran out of fuel. Our families couldn’t get in touch with us. Many thought we were lost,” he said.

The pilgrims sought refuge on a nearby island until Ten could secure additional fuel and boats to continue their journey.

Their journey began with a bus ride through the Southern Highlands, navigating roads through dense jungles and mountainous regions, demonstrating their commitment to seeing the Pope.

Triumph of the Cross is known for its involvement in resolving tribal conflicts and placing crosses in areas where peace has been established.

In regions where tribal violence is prevalent and access to services is scarce, the Catholic Church plays a vital role.

Pope Francis’ visit is attracting significant attention in Port Moresby, a city that is not accustomed to hosting such large gatherings.

Approximately 35,000 people have registered for the Sunday Eucharistic Celebration, which the Pope will lead, marking it as a significant event for the local Catholic population.