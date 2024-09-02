Missionary anticipates welcoming Pope Francis to Vanimo

Children's choir prepares to welcome Pope Francis in Vanimo, Papua New Guinea

"Some have been walking for days due to the scarcity of transportation," an Argentinian missionary priest in Vanimo, Papua New Guinea, reveals as he discusses the excitement for Pope Francis' arrival, which he says, will bring about "an explosion of joy."

By Renato Martinez

Father Miguel de la Calle, an Argentine missionary of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, just days before the start of Pope Francis's 45th Apostolic Journey, says there is great anticipation for welcoming Pope Francis in Vanimo, Papua New Guinea.

In an interview with Vatican News, Father Miguel, who has been spreading the Gospel in the northern coastal town on the country's main island, where Pope Francis has decided to make a special visit, shared his thoughts as the community prepares to greet him.

The Holy Father is embarking upon his Apostolic Journey today, September 2 to 13, which includes stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

Boost to evangelization

Father Miguel expressed his belief that Pope Francis' visit will provide a "significant boost" to the ongoing evangelization efforts in this young mission territory.

"The Gospel arrived in Vanimo only 50 years ago, so we have a very young, enthusiastic Church. The anticipation for the Pope's visit is immense. People are coming from all over— from the jungle, the mountains, from Indonesia across the border, from other provinces."

"Some," he revealed, "have been walking for days due to the scarcity of transportation."

"When the Pope arrives," he said, "it will be an explosion of joy for this young Church in Vanimo, giving new strength and momentum to all our evangelization work."

Great anticipation



Father Miguel described the excitement and preparation efforts among the people of Papua New Guinea.

"The people," he shared, "are incredibly enthusiastic and joyful, eagerly awaiting this historic day, September 8, which coincides with the Nativity of the Blessed Mother.

"We will have three hours with the Pope on Sunday afternoon," he anticipated, adding that, "Everyone is hard at work, preparing the grounds, cleaning, decorating, planting flowers, and engaging in nightly spiritual activities with preachers who are preparing us spiritually."

The priest said there are many confessions, Masses, and "everyone is united in prayer for the same intention, deeply grateful for this visit to Vanimo's periphery."

The IVE’s presence in Papua New Guinea

The Institute of the Incarnate Word (IVE) has been present in Papua New Guinea since 1997.

Fr. Miguel arrived in Vanimo in September 2015, joining a community that includes six priests, two of whom are contemplative monks.

Another priest, Fr. Tomás Ravaioli, is involved with the Episcopal Conference of the country, working on translating the four Gospels into the local dialect and advancing the canonization cause of Papua’s first native blessed, Peter ToRot.

"Since 1997," Fr. Miguel recalled, "the first IVE missionaries have worked tirelessly, starting the Diocesan Seminary with Bishop César Bonivento of PIME. We've been entrusted with a coastal parish, the Holy Trinity, and we also serve in the remote jungle areas."

Challenges in a paradise

Situated in the southwest Pacific, north of Australia, Papua New Guinea is among the countries with the lowest human development indices.

With over seven million people from various ethnic groups and more than 800 dialects, the challenges of spreading the Gospel in such a context are immense.

"The challenges have been countless," he noted, "for those of us who have come from afar, like from Argentina to these tropical lands.

"There are dozens of challenges—the nature, the lack of roads, the poverty of the people who live without electricity, clean water, or natural gas, in a subsistence economy of fishing, hunting, and farming. But the greatest needs are access to healthcare and education," he said.

A golden rose for the Virgin of Luján

Father Miguel highlighted the deep devotion of the people of Papua to the Virgin Mary, particularly to the Virgin of Luján, the patroness of the Institute of the Incarnate Word.

Since the Virgin of Luján has been venerated in Vanimo for 25 years, this is why he revealed, Pope Francis, upon his arrival, will honor her with ta golden rose, before "an image brought here by the first missionaries of the Institute 25 years ago."

At that moment, Fr. Miguel continued, the Bishop of Vanimo will lead a prayer of consecration in which all the faithful present will participate and where we all will "consecrate ourselves to Jesus Christ, through His Mother."

The Queen of Paradise Orchestra

A key element of the evangelization efforts by the Institute of the Incarnate Word in Vanimo, the priest explained, is their artistic and musical program.

"In line with the Institute's charism of inculturating the Gospel," he said, "missionaries have used music to bridge the gap between the Gospel and Papuan culture."

"Music here," Father Miguel explained, "is very primitive, mostly percussion, drums, and other rudimentary instruments. By introducing classical music with violins, flutes, and a polyphonic choir, people have come to appreciate the beauty that is God. The Gospel elevates and ennobles cultures, and that is our perspective."

He also noted that this music program has a social impact, "helping to reduce domestic violence in the tribal communities of Papua."

"This program is important in reducing domestic violence and child abuse, which is prevalent here. Through music, children gain significance in their culture, family, and media. Families learn to value and respect the role of children, particularly girls and women."

Children in choir preparing to welcome Pope Francis

Excitement for the Pope's arrival

The excitement is palpable as children from the Queen of Paradise Orchestra prepare to welcome Pope Francis with traditional African rhythms and a classical piece by Johann Strauss.

This special welcome will be preceded by a "Concert in Honor of the Holy Father" on Friday, 6 September, at 7 p.m., local time.

"The choir," he noted, "will perform a song accompanied by a dance called 'Siyahamba,' an African song meaning 'We are marching in the light of the Lord,' with traditional drums from Papua.

Then, the missionary explained, "they will perform a classic piece by Strauss called 'Pizzicato,' a beautiful piece they have been practicing for a long time."

Deborah Castellano Lubov contributed to this report