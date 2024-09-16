Tokyo Archbishop warns against marginalizing elderly as birthrate declines

Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo has called for greater “interaction between the younger and older generations,” and warned against the growing marginalization of the elderly, as Japan grapples with a rapidly declining birthrate and aging population.

By LiCAS News

In a homily delivered on Sunday, September 15, Archbishop Isao Kikuchi called for solidarity between generations, emphasizing the invaluable role that elderly people continue to play in society.

Citing Pope Francis' message for World Grandparents Day, the Archbishop warned against societal trends that view the elderly as a burden on younger generations.

He stressed the need to counter the erroneous belief that older generations “rob young people of their future.”

“Even when their activities become less productive and may be seen as a waste,” Archbishop Kikuchi said, quoting Pope Francis, “God never abandons His children, even when they grow old and their strength declines, even when their hair turns gray and their role in society becomes less important.”

The Church originally designated the fourth Sunday of July as the World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly.

However, the Church in Japan sought and received permission from the Holy See to move the observance to September, aligning it with the national holiday, Respect for the Aged Day.

This year, the World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly was celebrated in Japan on September 15.

Japan’s aging crisis is among the most severe in the world, with nearly 30 percent of its population over the age of 65.

A shrinking birthrate, combined with extended life expectancy, has created a demographic imbalance that has disrupted traditional family structures.

Japan’s fertility rate, which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, dropped to 1.2 last year, according to the latest statistics.

In 2023, the country recorded 727,277 births—a 5.6 percent decrease from the previous year, marking the lowest number since records began in 1899, the ministry reported.

Additionally, the data revealed a 6 percent decline in marriages, with 474,717 couples tying the knot last year. Authorities cite this drop in marriages as a significant factor contributing to the falling birth rate.

