Indonesians show their love for Pope Francis as he visits Jakarta

Crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption (Photo by Mark Saludes, LiCAS News)

Thousands of Indonesians have shown their excitement and love for Pope Francis as they wait for hours to catch a glimpse of him in Jakarta as he travels between venues during his Apostolic Journey to Indonesia.

By Mark Saludes and Peter Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News - Jakarta

People gathered with their cell phones ready to capture the passing convoy between the largest mosque in Southeast Asia and the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Jakarta on September 4.

They shouted and cheered when vehicles passed by, but fell silent when they realized these were not the ones they were waiting for. In between the waits, everyone sang together.

It was over 30 minutes after 4pm when the shouting and cheering grew louder. Everyone raised their cell phones and cameras until a white car passed by after a long line of black vehicles.

“It's Pope Francis waving!” said one. “Viva Il Papa!” cried another.

Crowds outside the Cathedral in Jakarta (Photo by LiCAS News)

After the convoy entered the cathedral compound, people began running towards the church fence, still holding up their cell phones and cameras, hoping that the Holy Father would look and wave at them.

Lulu Sahri did not rush towards the fence. She stayed where she was. “I captured him perfectly. I got a shot of him waving and looking at me.”

It was the first time she had seen the Pope in person. “I will definitely treasure this memory for the rest of my life,” said the teary-eyed 42-year-old business owner from Jakarta.

Crowds outside the Cathedral in Jakarta (Photo by LiCAS News)

Pope Francis held a meeting with around 1,200 individuals, including bishops, priests, nuns, religious, seminarians, catechists, and animators, in the cathedral. This was followed by a dialogue with young people at the Grha Pemuda Building.



While they participate in the liturgical service during the Holy Mass on September 5, religious sisters Ester Elida O. Harita and Fatima Asni Soares were not included in the meeting at the Cathedral. They stood outside with the crowd, waiting for the Pope to come out.

“Each of us has our own role in this event. We are happy even though we are outside with the people, waiting for the Holy Father. We are glad that he came to Indonesia and that he has our country in his thoughts,” said Sr. Harita.

Sister Ester Elida O. Harita and Sister Fatima Asni Soares waiting in the crowd (Photo by Mark Saludes / LiCAS News)

A few meters away from the nuns stood Filipino siblings Sweet David Madrazo and Lisa David Apostol.

“We came to Indonesia just to see the Pope. Not for vacation or anything but to see him,” Madrazo, a retired professor at the University of Mindanao in Davao City, Philippines, told this reporter.

The siblings were positioned in front of the cathedral gates with the Indonesian couple Loki and Fei Ling, whom they had just met a few hours earlier outside the Apostolic Nunciature.

“We found new friends,” said Apostol while pointing at the Indonesian couple. “We were at the nunciature waiting for the Pope to come out when we met them.”

After their acquaintance and discussions about faith and religiosity, the Indonesian couple and the Filipino siblings decided to go to the cathedral to see if they could get a closer view of the Pope.

Fei Ling described the mood at the nunciature as “more solemn” and noted that “the vibes were very calm.” She said that even the Muslim soldiers guarding the nunciature “were crying when the Pope emerged.”

“I think it’s not just us Catholics who are waiting for the Pope, but also people of other religions,” she said.

From the right, Sweet, Lisa, Loki, Fei Ling and friends, in front of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, Jakarta (Photo by Mark Saludes / LiCAS News)

Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia underscores the significance of interreligious dialogue in a nation marked by its vast religious and cultural diversity.



His Apostolic journey underscores the importance of mutual understanding and peace, especially between Catholics and Muslims. On September 5, he visited Istiqlal Mosque and signed a joint declaration with the Grand Imam.

The Pope's visit to the mosque and the cathedral offered a powerful statement of religious fraternity and mutual respect, reflecting his dedication to promoting peace and unity among diverse communities.

Fr. Hani Rudo Hartoko SJ (R) chief parish priest of Jakarta Cathedral church, and Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin OSC (L), the KWI's President

For Archbishop Augustinus Agus of Pontianak, the important thing is that almost everyone in Indonesia, not just Catholics but especially Muslims, has seen the true character of Pope Francis.

“Who is the Pope? He is here, speaking not just to some, but to everyone. I think it is a powerful statement that even though I am Catholic, I love and respect you as a Muslim,” said the prelate.

Archbishop Agus explained that the Pope’s visit symbolizes his mission of bringing peace everywhere. He noted the Pope’s choice of a simple car, his preference not to stay in hotels, and the similarity of his cassock with other priests.

“So for me, it is a symbol that even though he is the Pope, he is with you, and we are his brothers,” said Archbishop Agus.

Some waited for hours under the scorching sun for a chance of a lifetime to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis (Photo by Mark Saludes / LiCAS News)

After months of rehearsals, 101 children welcome Pope Francis to the Cathedral (Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)