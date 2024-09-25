Church in Tamil Nadu advances interreligious dialogue in southern India

Participants of the two-day Inter-religious Dialogue (IRD) workshop pose for a group photo at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Centre in Santhome, Chennai, India. Photo supplied

The Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore held a two-day Interreligious Dialogue (IRD) workshop aimed at fostering understanding and cooperation among various faith communities across India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu.

By Fr. Ritchie Vincent - India, LiCAS News

The interreligious dialogue event brought together 44 participants from 17 dioceses and was a joint effort by the Secretariat for Inter-Religious Dialogue and Ecumenism of the Tamil Nadu Catholic Bishops’ Conference (TNBC), the Commission for Evangelization and Inter-Religious Dialogue of the Archdiocese, and the Spirituality and Dialogue Commission of the Jesuit Chennai Province.

Fr.. Robin S. Seelan, SJ led the sessions, focusing on the need for dialogue in an increasingly polarized world.

“In today’s world, it is crucial for us to foster understanding and peace through dialogue,” said Fr. Seelan. The workshop encouraged participants to reflect on their own faith while learning about other religions.

Fr. Benadict Barnabas, Regional Secretary of the TNBC Dialogue and Ecumenism Commission, highlighted the importance of promoting harmony in a multi-religious society during the Eucharistic celebration.

“Fostering harmony in a multi-religious society is not just a responsibility; it is an imperative for the Church,” said Fr. Barnabas.

The participants discussed Church documents and practical approaches to engaging with other faiths. Co-existence and shared responsibility were recurring themes.

Fr. E. Manuvel, Secretary of the Evangelization and Dialogue Commission in Chennai-Mylapore, said, “The way forward is through love and dialogue, especially in challenging times.”

The closing Eucharist was led by Bishop Lawrence Pius, Chairman of the TNBC Secretariat for Inter-Religious Dialogue and Ecumenism.

Bishop Pius urged participants to remain open to the wisdom of other religions, saying, “Genuine dialogue enriches all involved.”

The event provided participants with tools and insights to incorporate inter-religious dialogue into their ministries.

With the Catholic Church preparing for the Jubilee Year 2025, themed “Pilgrims of Hope,” the workshop highlighted the ongoing importance of dialogue in the Church’s mission.

