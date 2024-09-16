The reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris

The massive project of restoring Paris’ Cathedral of Notre-Dame is due to reach completion in the coming months, opening its doors to the faithful on the evening of December 7. Three months before this deadline, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris serves as our guide amidst the scaffolding and craftsmen still active inside the construction site.

By Jean Charles Putzolu – Special correspondent in Paris

It was likely a short circuit in the framework that caused the gigantic fire at Notre-Dame de Paris on April 15, 2019. Firefighters battled the flames for 15 hours.

When the flames were extinguished, the damage was severe. The collapse of the spire pierced the vault. The framework was partially charred, and the lead coverings had melted. The stability of the cathedral was threatened.

The following day, the world mobilized. In just a few days, €846 million in donations were raised. 340,000 donors from 150 countries sent a clear message: Notre-Dame de Paris must be rebuilt.

From that moment, a human and technological adventure began. The French state, which owns the building, committed to rebuilding the cathedral in 5 years.

The goal has been met. Notre-Dame will once again welcome the faithful starting from December 7.

The "ant hill"

To carry out this report, film, and walk inside a cathedral still under construction, specific authorizations had to be requested from the public company "Rebuild Notre-Dame."

The entity was created specifically for the reconstruction, and safety and health regulations, as well as respect for the work of the workers in this "ant hill," where every step has been meticulously planned and organized to meet the goal of reopening in December 2024.

An exceptional guide

Our guide was none other than Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. Dressed in work overalls and, like our team, wearing a hardhat, the Archbishop of Paris kindly participated.

We did not wish to focus solely on the technical aspects of the reconstruction, which undoubtedly represented a minute-by-minute challenge, but rather, we wanted to highlight the human adventure, dedication, and also the spiritual aspects of the reconstruction.

"It is an adventure of immense cooperation, immense collaboration," said Archbishop Ulrich, who is struck by "the immense general smile on the faces of all the people working" on the project.

He reflected on the exceptional companies selected and the valuable expertise of the workers.

Scaffolding inside the Cathedral of Notre-Dame

A challenge brilliantly met

At the top of the scaffolding surrounding the building, the "boss" of the project points to the workers on the roof to talk about the challenge set by the French head of state, who committed to a 5-year deadline for rebuilding Notre-Dame.

"It’s a challenge of organization, of implementing everything, everyone, and every trade. And then it’s a human challenge. It’s an incredible human adventure that has taken place. A collective adventure, a team, skills," said Philippe Jost.

The anticipation and impatience of Parisians

Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was appointed Archbishop of Paris in 2022 by Pope Francis. At the time, the project was in its third year.

Apart from a few Masses celebrated or concelebrated at Notre-Dame before his appointment, he has not yet officially taken possession of the premises, and most celebrations have been held at Saint Sulpice Church since the fire.

Thus, deep within, the bishop of Parisians is filled with a wise impatience, which he has shared with his parishioners.

"I first invited [people] to wait, to hope for what was to come, to place the entire people of God in expectation of something magnificent."

In this regard, the cathedral on December 7 will be quite different from the cathedral on April 14, 2019, the day before the fire.

"I often said to people who told me, 'Give us back the cathedral as we knew it,' that I would not be able to. I couldn't because it has taken on colors it didn't have until now,” he noted.

The contrast will indeed be strong between the memory of many, of a cathedral darkened by time, by candle smoke, by countless visits over its eight centuries of existence, and the bright, resplendent colors of the cleaned stone, paintings, and frescoes.

"Do not be content with seeing the magnificent stones," the Archbishop told his faithful. "Do not forget that this is a gift from God and a gift for God. Do not forget that, humbly, people did what God asked them to do to manifest the Catholic faith. And so, we are not proud of what was done here. We are simply grateful."

The Cross of the Cathedral still under its protective covering

Respect for the craftsmanship of the companies



All those skilled and experienced hands deserve respect and admiration.

For the more than 2,000 workers who have participated in this project, Archbishop Ulrich will dedicate a special moment during the reopening.

"We understood that for them, this project was not an ordinary one. [...] What they do is always somewhat extraordinary,” he said. “To work with such precision, with so many different techniques to restore the spirit of the place. So, I believe it is truly something wonderful to have seen them work."

Philippe Jost, President of the Public Institution "Rebuild Notre-Dame"

An act of faith

This reconstruction is "a true action of thanksgiving," said the Archbishop.

"It was an act of faith," he continued. "It took a lot of faith to say it would be done in five years. It took a lot of faith to say, the day after we saw the spire collapse, that this spire would come back. It took a lot of faith to think that in such a short time, we could return here, both to celebrate the mystery of Christ and to welcome thousands of pilgrims or visitors every day as before, and even more than before, as we expect the numbers to increase."

"It will remain in our hearts"

That the project is unforgettable for all those who worked on it is evident, according to Philippe Jost.

"For me and for all the artisans and workers who worked on this project, it is something unique that will mark us for life. And this cathedral, we will see it thinking of all those moments on the site, those magnificent moments... that we lived and that will remain truly present in our memory and in our hearts,” he said.

For Archbishop Laurent Ulrich too, the excitement is overwhelming.

"The days of reopening will be days of great joy, but also of great simplicity and great interiority,” he said. “This joy should not be one of a pagan celebration, of excessive festivity. It should be the simple joy of an entire city that finds its heart here again and knows that Notre-Dame is the place where everyone can come to find themselves. Everyone can come to gather, everyone can come to find strength for their life."

View of the new spire of the cathedral