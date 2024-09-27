Pope's visit will strengthen Caritas Belgium's commitment to solidarity

Pope Francis greets a Palestinian refugee at the Catholic University of Leuven, in Belgium (Vatican Media)

As Pope Francis visits Belgium, Gilles Cnockaert, spokesperson for Caritas Belgium, says the Pope’s presence will offer a moment of hope for the mission of the Church’s humanitarian outreach.

By Bezawit Bogale & Joseph Tulloch – Brussels

Pope Francis is carrying out his Apostolic Journey to Belgium on September 26-29, meeting with various aspects of Belgian society.

Speaking to Vatican News’ Joseph Tulloch in Brussels, Gilles Cnockaert, Head of Communications and Mobilization of Caritas Belgium, emphasized that the Church places crisis response and poverty alleviation at the core of its mission to serve the community.

The organization provides sustainable solutions for those affected by humanitarian crises and emergencies, with a particular focus on migrants, supporting them in their displacement through integration into their host countries.

Vulnerable groups, including women and children, are also a key focus of their programs, which are implemented in collaboration with the global Caritas network.

Mr. Cnockaert highlighted that, in response to escalating violence, particularly in the Middle East, Caritas Belgium has prioritized addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the region.

Belgian ‘tradition of hospitality’ to continue

Regarding the main theme of the Pope's visit to Belgium, which focuses on migration, Mr. Cnockaert emphasized Caritas Belgium’s commitment to the "tradition of hospitality," despite the country’s overall stance on seeking to limit migrant reception.

Mr. Cnockaert commended Belgian citizens who continue to welcome migrants, underscoring that Caritas does not support the country’s restrictive approach.

He pointed out that over 4,000 people are currently seeking international protection, and highlighted the ongoing efforts of parishes and reception groups, which actively mobilize resources and run community support programs for migrants.

Referring to the Pope's visit, he added, "It’s a moment of hope too, as this visit coincides with International Migrants Day."

Caritas Belgium’s expectations for papal visit

Mr. Cnockaert said the papal visit brings hope to the Church in Belgium, which is currently facing significant challenges due to sexual abuse scandals widely covered in the media.

"We expect concrete attention for the victims" in light of these issues, he noted.

According to Mr. Cnockaert, ten residents from Caritas reception centers will attend the Mass at Heysel on Sunday with the Holy Father.

He also mentioned that "souvenirs made by the children from these reception centers will be presented to Pope Francis."

Regarding the mission of the Catholic Church in promoting solidarity and human dignity, Mr. Cnockaert emphasizes that Caritas Belgium stands as a testament to the need to live these values in practice while also challenging the need for international intervention.

He concluded by asserting that, with the support of people of goodwill, the Church's mission will persist in advancing the critical agenda of social and environmental justice.