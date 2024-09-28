Cardinal Bo calls for long-term resilience building after floods in Myanmar

Residents in Myanmar use a makeshift bamboo raft to navigate through floodwaters after severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi. (Photo by Fr. Girish Santiago, SJ)

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon has provided a firsthand account of the overall situation on the ground and the ongoing relief efforts about the devastating floods and landslides that have ravaged multiple states and regions across Myanmar.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

“The situation is truly dire, Cardinal Charles Muang Bo told LiCAS News. “Since September 9, heavy monsoon rains and the remnants of Typhoon Yagi have caused severe flooding across central Myanmar, with the hardest-hit areas being Mandalay, southern Shan, eastern Bago, Kayin State, and Nay Pyi Taw.”

The Archbishop of Yangon said an estimated 887,000 people, including those displaced by conflict, have been affected in 65 townships. “The damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, and vital public services has been catastrophic,” he said.

Cardinal Bo elaborated that the challenges are manifold. Floodwaters have receded in most regions, “but the most severely affected areas remain devastated, with widespread damage to homes, water sources, and essential infrastructure.”

He said that there are growing health concerns due to the lack of accessible clean water, and many flood victims in remote areas are struggling to access food, medicine, and other critical supplies.

“Reaching these communities with emergency assistance has been extremely difficult due to damaged roads, bridges, and ongoing clashes,” he added.

The Catholic Church, through the Karuna Myanmar Social Services (KMSS) organization, has been working to provide immediate lifesaving assistance to the affected communities.

“Our teams have distributed emergency food, water, shelter, and non-food items to over 2,100 individuals in the hardest-hit townships. We have also focused on child protection and psychosocial support, as well as planning for longer-term recovery and rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

Cardinal Bo reported that they have been actively coordinating with international and local NGOs, along with UN agencies, to ensure a comprehensive and organized response.

He mentioned that organizations such as CRS, Trocaire, CAFOD, and LIFT have provided vital funding and resources to support the relief efforts.

Additionally, they are participating in cluster-level coordination to assess needs, address gaps, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Cardinal Bo called on the people of Myanmar to stand united and resilient in the face of this calamity.

“The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with faith, compassion, and collective action, we will overcome these challenges,” he said.

Cardinal Bo called on the international community to extend support and solidarity to the people of Myanmar, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and long-term investment in building resilience.

“Together, we can restore hope and transform the lives of those affected by this disaster,” he said.