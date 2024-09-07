Bishop Menezes: Pope Francis will leave a mark in Papua New Guinea

The Montfort Missionary Bishop of Lae speaks to Vatican News about the several challenges facing Papua New Guinea and says Pope Francis’ visit will certaintly have a far-reaching impact on Papuan society at large.

By Delphine Allaire and Lisa Zengarini

Papuans’ excitement and expectations from Pope Francis’ visit are great and, according to Montfort Missionary Bishop Rozario Menezes, SMM, the Pope will leave a long-standing mark in the Pacific nation, facing several challenges and social ills, including poverty, corruption, sorcery-related violence, and now climate change.

Read also 06/09/2024 The Pope of the peripheries arrives in Papua New Guinea Pope Francis begins the second leg of his 45th Apostolic Journey with a three-day visit to Papua New Guinea in Oceania.

Bishop Menezes comes from India and is the Bishop of the northeastern Diocese of Lae, the second largest city after Port Moresby.

He spoke to Vatican News’ Delphine Allaire about how the Papuan parishes have prepared spiritually for this long-awaited visit and described the enthusiasm of so many faithful who have gone to great lengths to be part of the event.

Coming together as one family

Several of them have travelled long distances, even on foot, from the most remote parishes of the country to join Pope Francis in Port Moresby, where he will preside Mass on Sunday at the Sir John Guise Stadium. They consider themselves as “pilgrims of hope”, Bishop Menezes said. “Hope that the visit will bring the whole country together” and that Pope Francis will help this Christian-majority nation feel as “one family”.

This enthusiasm and participation, he explained, reflects one of the main features of Papuan culture, which is hospitality

“People are feeling that a holy man is coming to our land and you can feel Papuan hospitality. So that is why people are coming: so that they can be part of this big event.”

Poverty, corruption and climate change



According the Indian Bishop the Pope's visit will help the Ocenian country change approach to its many urgent problems and social ills.

Though rich in natural resources, he explained , Papua New Guinea suffers from widespread poverty due to government mismanagement, corruption, and lack of transparency. seabed mining polluting the ocean.

The Church is also concerned about the protection of the environment. The archipelago is on the frontline of climate change with rising sea levels threatening many islands and, Papuan bishops have also been very vocal against seabed mining polluting the ocean and further threatening the livelihoods of many people.

“As Church, we are calling on all stakeholders, to pay attention to nature so that we don't contribute to its destruction, but we try to protect it.”

Sorcery-related violence

"Another big issue of concern for the Church in Papua New Guinea is sorcery-related violence (especially against women ed.) which is deeply rooted in Papuans’ culture and which the Church has long been trying to eradicate. "People are often accused of witchcraft and are tortured. There is no respect for life and this is wrong", he said.

Pope Francis is very much listened in the world

Bishop Menezes said he confident that Pope Francis’ words will have a long-term impact on Papuan leaders and people, because “he is very much listened in the world”. “We hope and pray that his message will be able to help people convert, change and become better so that Papuans have a better life,” Bishop Menezes concluded.

Listen to the interview