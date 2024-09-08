'Pope Francis' presence will cement faith among people of PNG'

An Australian couple present at Pope Francis' Mass in Port Moresby tell Vatican News how the Holy Father's presence will cement the faith and invigorate the people of Papua New Guinea who are ecstatic he has traveled this far to be with them.

By Linda Bordoni and Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Papua New Guineans are people of faith and belief, and to see that the Pope himself comes here out of love for them, and celebrate this Eucharist and other celebrations with them, is something that will really cement their faith for them and really be a sign of the living Holy Spirit."

This was expressed by Amanda and John, an Australian couple who were present at the Holy Father's Mass in Port Moresby on Sunday during his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania. "We are very excited to come and see him.

Speaking to Vatican News' Linda Bordoni, the spouses explained they belong to the Neocatechumenal Community, and that, while they are from Melbourne, they were on mission in Alotau Milne Bay in from 2014 to 2017.

"Our mission, they said, was "essentially, to announce the good news of Jesus Christ. "We have five children. We have one in heaven, and we were just called to live and be a sign of Christ, amongst the people."

They expressed their delight that Pope Francis was able to be among the nation's faithful.

"We're dealing," they noted, "with a country that finds it would find it very difficult, maybe impossible, to ever visit the Pope in Rome."

"Therefore," they said, "this a really important moment for the Papua New Guineans to be here, and see that he has a great love for the people, that led him to come and spend time with them.

