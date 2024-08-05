Panama's Archbishop expresses support for Venezuelan people

Venezuelans sing the national anthem at a demonstration in Caracas (AFP or licensors)

The Archbishop of Panama calls for international support for Venezuelans, as the government imprisons over 2,000 protesters.

By Devin Watkins

Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta, the Archbishop of Panama, expressed his support for Venezuelans, as he celebrated a televised Mass on Sunday.

“Know, Venezuelan brothers and sisters, both those in your country and those who have chosen Panama as their home, that you are not alone,” he said.

The Archbishop urged international support for Venezuelans whom he said are defending the truth.

“Let us shoulder the responsibility so that they feel our solidarity and closeness,” he said. “Let it not be just a theoretical gesture but a truth that shakes and makes a difference.”

He prayed that “truth and transparency prevail in these times of darkness and uncertainty.”

The Church in Panama celebrated Sunday as a Day of Prayer for the people of Venezuela.

Archbishop Ulloa called the day of prayer “a sign of solidarity with the Church and the Venezuelan people, and because we are sure it is the powerful weapon that can transform reality, no matter how complicated.”

“May violence be replaced by peace,” concluded the Archbishop of Panama. “And may the will of the people expressed at the polls be recognized and embraced by all.”

‘Critical situation’

Numerous countries across the globe have reacted to results released by the government for the July 28 presidential elections, which show a majority of votes going to President Nicolás Maduro.

Opposition parties and a host of nations have disputed the results, calling on the Venezuelan government to publish the full electoral rolls.

The government has arrested over 2,000 opponents since the election, according to its own tally.

Read also 04/08/2024 Pope: Do not stifle the word of the God of Peace, war is a defeat During his Angelus address on Sunday, Pope Francis calles for peace in the Holy Land, condemns violence, urges dialogue in Venezuela, prays for flood victims in India, and honours ...



Pope Francis said on Sunday that Venezuela is living “a critical situation,” as he spoke after the Angelus prayer.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth, to exercise restraint, to avoid all kinds of violence, to resolve disputes through dialogue, and to care for the true good of the population and not for partisan interests,” said the Pope.

Listen to our report