Struggle for independence has made Catholic faith stronger in Timor-Leste

As the Church in Timor-Leste prepares for Pope Francis’ visit the Vicar-General of the Archdiocese of Dili explains that the motto for the event emphasizes the close link between the deeply rooted Catholic faith of the East Timorese people and their culture and recent troubled history.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis will be the second pontiff to visit Timor-Leste, after St. John Paul II, who made a brief stop in the capital Dili on 12 October 1989 during his Apostolic Journey to the Far East that year, drawing international attention to the plight of the East Timorese people under the repressive Indonesian rule.

The preparations

During his three-day stay the Pope is scheduled to meet with local clergy and religious, young people and to preside over Mass at the Tasi Tolu complex, in Dili, the same site where St. John Paul celebrated Mass 35 years ago. More than 700,000 faithful from across Timor-Leste and also neighbouring Indonesia and other countries are expected to attend.

In the youngest nation in Asia (which attained independence in 2002 after over two decades of struggle and strife, and a U.N.-backed referendum in 1999), with an overwhelming Catholic majority of 96%, preparations for the visit are in full swing.

As explained to Fides Agency by Father Bento Pereira, national head of communications and media of the Episcopal Conference of Timor-Leste, the preparation is not only material, but also spiritual, with a special prayer to be recited in churches, and a cycle of catechesis on Pope Francis’ teachings and on the central theme of the visit, 'May your faith become your culture'.

The link between the Catholic faith of the Timorese people and their culture and history

Fr. Graciano Santos Barros, who serves as Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Dili, told Fides that the motto is an invitation to Timorese Catholics to live their faith in harmony with their cultural heritage. The priest noted that it is also a reminder of the close link between their Catholic faith and the troubled decades of the Indonesian occupation.

“Faith has accompanied each of our steps, in suffering and in hope," he said. “Today, 25 years after the referendum for independence, we can look at our history with a reconciled heart, recognizing the work of God who has illuminated the minds and hearts of men in many crucial moments".

The history of this former Portuguese colony evangelized in the XVI century is intimately intertwined with the Church that played a major role during the 25 years of struggle for self-determination, by being close to the suffering East Timorese people and denouncing the atrocities committed by the Indonesian occupying army, while working for peace and reconciliation.

The Timorese Church's major role in the struggle for independence

The names of the former Apostolic Administrators of Dili, Bishops Martino Da Costa Lopes, Alberto Ricardo da Silva, and Carlos Ximenes Belo, SDB, are still impressed in the memory of the Timorese people. This commitment to supporting non-violent struggle earned the Salesian Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize which he shared with the independence leader and future President José Ramos Horta. Also at that time nuns, priests, catechists and religious also played a crucial role by showing their closeness to the people suffering: “They were always close, they shared our destiny,“ Fr. Barros said.

Catholics making up 95 % of the population

This closeness and support has translated into a significant increase of the number of Catholics in Timor-Leste, who today make up some 95 percent of its population of it 1,400 million.

This shows how, “in times of oppression, faith was a fundamental pillar for the people.”, said Fr. Barros. “With an open heart the people of East Timor, understood and perceived within themselves that the Gospel was the only way, the only salvation: they cried out to the Lord, they trusted in Him and the Lord heard their prayers” He “did not abandon them and guided them towards their promised land.”

