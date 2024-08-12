Uganda: Parish-wide survey provides roadmap for multicultural community

The Holy Family Katulikire Parish in Hoima Diocese, in Uganda, offers a haven for refugees from Congo, Kenya, and South Sudan, alongside internally displaced Ugandans. To better understand how to steer parish life, Sr. Lucy Akello has carried out a survey of the community, providing a clear picture of its strengths and challenges, and a valuable model for other parishes to replicate.

Displaced people from elsewhere in Uganda, as well as nearby countries, have found a refuge in the Ugandan Diocese of Hoima. The Holy Family Katulikire Parish has opened its doors and set up programs to involve them in the life of the local Catholic community.

In an interview with Vatican News, Sr. Lucy Akello, a member of the Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Gulu and a beneficiary of the Hilton Foundation's ASEC program, shared her insights from a comprehensive survey conducted at the Holy Family Katulikire Parish.

“The objective of the survey was to gain a comprehensive understanding of the parish's strengths and weaknesses,” said Sr. Lucy, who holds a Ph.D. in Behavioural and Social Science/Pedagogy. Recognizing the parish's rich tapestry, Sr. Lucy worked with the parish priest and catechists to embark on a mission to understand its strengths and weaknesses.

Collaboration and inclusivity

“The survey included a diverse range of participants,” Sr. Lucy explains, “school children, youth, single adults, married couples, and those who seldom attend church services.”

“This inclusivity,” she added, “ensured a well-rounded perspective built on mutual trust in examining the parish's realities.”

Sr. Lucy remarked that the survey brought forth a remarkable 1,800 responses, reflecting a high level of engagement from the parishioners.

Key challenges

The survey brought to light several key challenges faced by the parish. Many young people, often young parents themselves who have endured war and displacement, yearn for income-generating activities such as tailoring or hair dressing.

Since many of them lack formal education, these young people hope to receive practical training in order to become self-sufficient. The lingering effects of war and trauma also require psychosocial support to help them heal and integrate back into society.

While the desire for self-reliance is strong, a lack of capital impedes these young families from establishing sustainable ventures.

The survey also identified a significant language barrier, with some parishioners struggling to understand the three common languages used during services. Many people found themselves mere spectators during Mass due to the language barrier. It was suggested that language classes could be offered to help people feel part of the liturgy while also fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

At the same time, married couples often felt discouraged due to perceived conditions for active Church membership, particularly regarding financial contributions and marital issues. To address this, Sr. Lucy has proposed a multi-pronged approach, encompassing language classes and catechesis specifically tailored to marital concerns, so as to foster a more welcoming and understanding environment.

The survey identified weaknesses in leadership within various mission chapels, attributing them partly to illiteracy. “Many chapel leaders, lacking formal education,” she said, “struggle to fulfil their roles effectively.” Sr. Lucy acknowledged the need for exposure and training programs to equip these leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge. To address this issue, the survey recommended strengthening ongoing catechesis so that parishioners may embrace their Christian responsibilities within the Church.

Finally, the survey highlighted the plight of the elderly. Some older parishioners felt neglected and abandoned. Sr. Lucy emphasized the importance of creating support systems to ensure the well-being of this vulnerable population, so they may feel included within the parish community.

Fostering a culture of giving

The survey revealed a what Sr. Lucy considered a surprising perception. Many parishioners viewed Church contributions as a burden rather than a shared responsibility.

Sr. Lucy underscored the importance of catechesis to instill a sense of stewardship and encourage active participation in the Church's growth and life. “There’s need for awareness campaigns promoting synodality,” she asserted, “and the concept of shared purpose and participation.” For Sr. Lucy, this sense of stewardship can foster a sense of belonging and encourage everyone to actively contribute to the Church's growth.

Model for continuous improvement

In conclusion, Sr. Lucy said that by addressing the identified challenges with language classes, livelihood skills training, and a renewed focus on catechesis, the parish can create a more inclusive, vibrant, and self-sustaining faith community.

Reflecting on the survey, Sr. Lucy said it could serve as a valuable model to be replicated in other parishes. Understanding the unique realities of each parish population is essential for effective pastoral care and targeted development efforts, she noted. Moreover, the data gathered can be instrumental in drafting grant proposals to secure funding for crucial initiatives.

