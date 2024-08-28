Papal visit sparks hope and joy in Papua New Guinea, says missionary priest

Catholics process with an image of the Divine Mercy in Papua New Guinea. Credit: ACN

Christians in Papua New Guinea are eagerly preparing for Pope Francis’s upcoming Apostolic Visit, according to Fr. Martín Prado of the Institute of the Incarnate Word.

By LiCAS News

The anticipation is palpable for Pope Francis' arrival in Papua New Guinea on September 6, especially in the coastal city of Vanimo, said Fr. Prado.

“Due to limited access to news and social media, not many people were aware that he was traveling. We are all very excited and working hard to be able to welcome the Pope as best as we can,” the priest said in an interview with the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

The local Catholic community is making extensive preparations, which include nightly prayers, organizing hymns, and culturally significant dances on the local football pitch, repurposed for the occasion.

These gatherings have drawn large crowds, a testament to the vibrant faith and communal spirit in Vanimo, the priest said. “At some of the better attended evenings, we had thousands of people taking part.”

He also highlighted the unique blend of faith practices in the region, saying, “The faith of the Christians here is very much alive and very simple.”

“Many still interpret Christianity through the framework of their ancestral faiths, which makes it difficult for them to achieve a full understanding of Christianity,” he added.

The priest said missionary work in remote jungle locations has led to significant spiritual engagements, including baptisms and the introduction of the Gospel.

“In the jungle, for instance, we have had the opportunity to baptize entire families, to teach them to make the sign of the Cross, and to preach the Gospel for the first time,” he said.

Despite these successes, the melding of ancestral beliefs with Christian teachings presents ongoing challenges. Fr. Prado highlighted the community’s efforts to discern and educate.

“Our work, as missionaries, is to help Christians understand that these things do not go together and try to effect change,” he said.

Addressing the specific challenges faced by the youth, the priest highlighted the vague concepts of marriage and family life that diverge significantly from Western norms.

“Young people do not have models to follow or serve as inspiration, and only a few have the support and accompaniment of their parents to commit to their spouses for life,” he said.

The missionary priest called for global support through prayers and material aid. He stressed the importance of praying for vocations, noting the recent increase in local vocations.

“Since then, the number of priests has doubled. We have started to see local vocations, which we had never had before,” he said.

