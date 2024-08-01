Philippine bishop calls for greater lay involvement in Church mission

CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David and Sr. Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod, at the National Meeting of Parish Priests for the Synod in Manila, July 31, 2024. Photo by CBCP NEWS

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), urges parish priests to share pastoral responsibilities with the laity at the ongoing “National Meeting of Parish Priests for the Synod” in Manila.

By LiCAS News

The event, running from July 29 to August 1, has gathered 250 priests from various dioceses across the country to discuss the Synod on Synodality’s themes and practices.

Bishop David emphasized the importance of empowering the laity to alleviate the burdens often shouldered solely by priests.

“Priests, who are ordained ministers, have a specific role in pastoral missions. But the burden of this task becomes much lighter when they are able to empower the laity to participate meaningfully and effectively in the life and mission of the Church,” he said.

The meeting, organized by the Philippine Commission on the New Evangelization (PCNE), featured prominent speakers, including Sister Nathalie Becquart, Undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod in the Vatican.

Bishop David highlighted the state of burnout many priests experience due to the traditional clerical framework, describing it as “so unnecessary” and advocating for a more collaborative approach.

In his homily during the opening Mass, Cardinal Jose Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, echoed these sentiments, calling for priests to become “witnesses of the synodality of our Church” and to foster genuine communion in parish communities.

He emphasized the need for a welcoming Church, inclusive of all, including sinners, the poor, and the marginalized. “If we do not listen to the poor, are we listening to God?” Cardinal Advincula questioned.

Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, Vice President of the CBCP, also encouraged priests to embrace joy and openness in their interactions with parishioners, promoting a Church that recognizes and supports the boldness and contributions of the laity.

The National Meeting of Parish Priests is seen as a continuation of themes discussed during the international meeting of parish priests in Sacrofano, Italy, and aims to implement lessons from the Synod on Synodality’s first session in Rome.

It focuses on communal discernment and enhancing participation and communion among clergy.

In his previous visit to the Philippines, Cardinal Mario Grech, General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops, described synodality as a “gift” for priests and bishops, advocating for a ministry that respects the various charisms within the Church.

He stressed the importance of collaboration, saying, “We have to respect the ministries and charisms of each other. We can learn from one another.” (With reporting from AsiaNews and Roy Lagarde, CBCP News)

