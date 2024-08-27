Nigerian bishops warn that situation in the country is explosive

As Nigeria reels from violent protests against President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, the bishops stress the urgent need to address the issues raised by the protesters, warning that nation “is sitting on a ticking time bomb”.

By Lisa Zengarini

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have warned that unless the government seriously addresses the issues of widespread poverty, hardship and corruption, the African nation should be ready to contend with more protests in the near future.

The alarm was launched on Sunday by Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri, the President of Catholic Bishops Conference (CBCN) as the bishops gathered in Auchi, Edo State, for their second general Assembly this year.

Protests against President Tinubu's economic reforms

In recent weeks Nigeria has been facing significant unrest due to widespread protests against President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms to address the nation’s growing debt burden and budget deficit.

The protests, that began in early August under the hashtag #EndBadGovernance, are driven by growing frustration over severe economic hardships, including soaring inflation, a weak currency, and the removal of fuel subsidies. These issues have led to a dramatic increase in the cost of living, with many Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities like food and transportation. President Tinubu’s economic reforms, which were intended to stabilize the economy, have instead exacerbated the situation for many Nigerians, leading to widespread discontent.

The protests, however, have turned violent in some areas, particularly in northern states like Kaduna, where several demonstrators have been killed. Curfews have been imposed in various states, including Kano and Plateau, to curb the unrest.

Urgent need to address poverty and corruption

Commenting these developments at the opening of the assembly, Archbishop Ugorji, condemned the violence by some rioters, but also the killing of some protesting youths by security forces. He remarked that: “As long as the nation is afflicted with poverty, hardship and corruption, and as long as the future of youths in our nation remains bleak, we continue to experience protest.”

He, therefore, criticized the federal government's response, in particular that of some government officials who, “rather than address the ill”, are shifting their responsibility on others, “looking for a scapegoat”.

A "ticking time bomb"

Archbishop Ugorji said the crackdown and arrests of some of on some protesters under false pretences could appear as an attempt to strip citizens of their democratic rights and freedoms to protest or to give the impression that everything in the country is fine. “This is delusional and condemnable” he said, warning that the country “is sitting on a ticking time bomb”.

According to the bishops, though progress has been made in some sectors, the present situation in the country is “worrisome”, with insecurity remaining one of its major challenges.



Despite the unrest, President Tinubu’s government has insisted that the economic reforms are necessary for long-term growth. However, many Nigerians are demanding immediate relief from the economic pressures they face. The protests have sparked debate about their potential outcomes. Some believe they could lead to meaningful dialogue and reforms that might alleviate economic hardships, while others fear that the unrest could further destabilize the country, worsening both the economic situation and political stability

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress Party APC) succeeded Muhammadu Buhari after controversial elections on 25 February 2023 which many Nigerians had hoped would bring a change of governance in Africa's largest democracy.

