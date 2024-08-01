Kenyan Bishops: Our nation's young people deserve trust

Following recent political demonstrations by Kenyan young people, the Bishops of the country insist that the youth deserve the people’s trust, while also calling for dialogue, listening, and preserving churches as sacred, and never instrumentalized, places.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Kenyan Bishops have recalled that the young generation, making up more than 70 percent of their societies, will ultimately build Kenya's future and deserve to be given trust.

According to the agency Fides, the Bishops gave this observation after the youth, in recent weeks, had taken to the streets in political demonstrations that go beyond protesting against tax increases.

Archbishop of Nairobi: 'We are united by a common good'

In a message to young people delivered at the Basilica of the Holy Family on Saba Saba Day, a special day in the country when Kenyans remember the national protests of 7 July 1990 to demand free elections, the Archbishop of Nairobi, Philip Arnold Anyolo, praised young people for having overcome all tribal and partisan divisions.



"Their struggle,” he said, “reminds us that we are united by a common good, our common humanity and our common identity as citizens of Kenya."

"They only care that we all consider Kenya as something more important than our tribal affiliations and personal agendas," he added, saying, "They ask us to be selfless, to think of others as ourselves, they ask us to go beyond the many borders and titles that separate us."

Bishop of Ngong: They raise valid questions

Bishop John Oballa Owaa of Ngong, Suffragan See of the Archdiocese of Nairobi, which has about 250,000 baptized people out of 2 million inhabitants, told Fides Agency that they are in the fifth week since protests broke out in various parts of the country, but, "for the moment, things seem to be returning to normal."

"They are young people who believe in their ideals and who raise valid questions," the Bishop said, noting, "They bring to light the real problems of our society, the cost of essential consumer goods, taxes, corruption, the high unemployment rate even among those young people who have a highly qualified specialization and who, despite years and years of study, stay at home, without work."

To achieve their just demands, the Bishop pointed out, "many of them have paid the highest price with their lives, or have been injured."

A large demonstration is still expected on 8 August.

'Multi-sector dialogue'

Leading members of the ecclesiastical community have shown solidarity with the young people, whose commitment has been called by many, a seed of greater justice and social peace.

“There is a great feeling of unity that aspires to make Kenya a better country," said Bishop John Oballa Owaa of Ngong, saying they therefore have made statements of support and commitments.

"We reiterate a concept that is very dear to us," he emphasized, namely, that "a multi-sector dialogue is necessary."

Churches must remain sacred places always

"As in a family where there is discontent, the best solution is to talk and listen to each other," he said, noting, "We remain very close to the young people and we have started a process of dialogue between them and the political leaders."

In the societies of sub-Saharan Africa, young people constitute the vast majority, with cases where they are close to 80 percent of the population.

"We have shown the young people that our churches are open, we invite them to come and tell us their problems," he reassured, noting their request for politicians not be invited and for churches to remain sacred, and never instrumentalized, places.

"Of one thing we are sure, that which these young people have unleashed," the Bishop observed, "will have enormous consequences and will bring about real changes."