Millions in Japan evacuated for Typhoon Shanshan

Millions are being evacuated in Japan as devastating Typhoon Shanshan, one of the worst storms to have ever hit the region, claims lives, injures many, halts production, and disrupts air traffic.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Days ahead of Pope Francis' imminent Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania, the people of Japan are battling a typhoon being considered one of the strongest-ever storms to hit the region.

According to Reuters, millions were evacuated as it slammed Japan's Kyushu island.

According to authorities, evacuation notices have been issued to more than 5.2 million people across Japan.

On Thursday, strong winds and heavy rain knocked out power, forcing major factories to close and interrupting air traffic.

Death and disruptions

So far, at least three people have been killed and scores injured.

Major automakers also suspended operations in all of their domestic plants due to the storm, and other factories temporarily halted production.

Airlines have already announced cancellations of some 800 flights.

Train services have been suspended in many areas of Kyushu while hundreds of bus and ferry services have also been halted, according to the transport ministry.

Latest harsh weather system

In southern Kyushu, building windows were shattered and walls were torn down, with individuals telling Reuters, "I've never experienced such a strong wind or tornado in my 31 years of life."

According to the weather agency, the storm, after hovering over Kyushu for the next few days, is expected to approach the country's central and eastern regions, including the capital, Tokyo, around the weekend.

Pope Francis visited Japan in November 2019.

Typhoon Shanshan is the latest harsh weather system to hit Japan, following Typhoon Ampil, which also led to blackouts and evacuations, earlier this month.

Major travel interruptions in Japan from Typhoon Shanshan