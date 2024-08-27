From books to webinars: Indonesia gears up for Pope Francis’ arrival

Anticipation is building across Indonesia as the Catholic community prepares for Pope Francis’ upcoming Apostolic Visit with the launch of a book about the Pope's influential statements and teachings.

By Mathias Hariyadi, LiCAS News

The new book titled “Kata Bertuah Paus Fransiskus” (The Magic Words of Pope Francis), authored by Father Valentinus “Troy” Robi, SDV, was launched two weeks before the Papal Visit.

Father Robi, a young Indonesian Vocationist priest currently based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, explained his motivation stemmed from his deep admiration for Pope Francis during his studies in Naples.

“The Pontiff’s profound comments on various societal issues inspired me to compile his teachings into a book,” said Father Robi.

The publication was supported by the Yayasan Karsa Cipta Asa Foundation, marking Father Robi’s debut as an author.

In addition to the new release, Indonesian publishers such as Kompas and PT Gramedia Pustaka Utama are reissuing previous titles on Pope Francis, further demonstrating the local excitement.

These publications respond to Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo’s calls for a deeper engagement with the Pope’s teachings rather than focusing solely on his public Masses.

Father Ferry Sutrisna Wijaja Pr, from the Bandung Diocese, has been a pioneer in advocating for a comprehensive understanding of Pope Francis’ impact on the Church and the world.

He has facilitated the availability of several books in Bahasa Indonesia, discussing the Pontiff’s significant documents like Laudato si' and Fratelli tutti.

The enthusiasm also extends into the digital sphere, with recent webinars featuring notable figures such as the Indonesian Ambassador to the Holy See, Trias Kuncahyono, and Fr. Ag. Purnama, MSF Superior General.

These online seminars have explored the significance of the Pope’s teachings and his upcoming visit to Indonesia.

A cultural initiative includes historical site visits organized by Father Yustinus Sulistiadi Pr in Jakarta, aimed at educating journalists and media influencers about significant locations the Pope will visit.

These include the Jakarta Cathedral and the Grha Pemuda, a historical site tied to the nationalist Youth Oath of 1928.

As the visit draws nearer, the Jakarta Cathedral Church is also making physical preparations, including special arrangements to accommodate the Pope’s wheelchair, ensuring his accessible and meaningful interaction with the congregation.

