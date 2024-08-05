India’s Mount Carmel College launches innovative student programs

The event drew over 4,000 young participants from 15 higher education institutions across Bangalore, highlighting faith and community service activities. Photo by Catholic Connect

Mount Carmel College in Bangalore has launched groundbreaking programs aimed at the holistic development of Christian students.

By LiCAS News

The “Stauros” event, organized by the Christian Students’ Association on August 2, 2024, drew over 4,000 young participants from 15 higher education institutions across Bangalore, according to Catholic Connect.

Fr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), lauded Mount Carmel College for its commitment to the comprehensive development of young people.

“It is our duty and responsibility to provide the best formation. Christian education institutes are not just centers of learning but places of formation, where we cultivate future citizens grounded in basic human values,” he said.

“Stauros” featured around 15 events inspired by Gospel themes, including Western acoustics, vernacular singing, street plays, soldiers for Christ, choreography, and gospel beats.

“We provide a platform for our students to proclaim the Gospel through their talents. It strengthens faith among the youth and showcases their dedication during our annual Christian fest ‘Stauros’,” said Sr. Albina, CSST, Director of Mount Carmel College.

“To impart holistic education, we conduct various activities throughout the year, strengthening our faith as youth and reaching out to others through music and charity,” said Dr. Lekha George, Principal of Mount Carmel College.

Sr. Sajitha, CSST, Coordinator of the Christian Students’ Association, highlighted the association’s role in nurturing faith among the youth.

She explained that the Christian Students’ Association (CSA) organizes activities designed to strengthen faith among youth, showcasing their dedication to faith, education, and community service.

Founded in 1948 by the Carmelite Sisters of St. Teresa (CSST), Mount Carmel College has been a leading institution in India, consistently ranking among the top 10 and earning an A+ accreditation.

Initially an all-girls college for 75 years, it opened its doors to boys in 2024, marking a historic milestone. Currently, over 10,000 students are pursuing higher education in various courses at Mount Carmel College.

