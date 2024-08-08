Religious and community groups unite for Kerala landslide recovery

A coalition of dioceses, religious congregations, and laity groups has united with Hindu and Muslim communities to spearhead rehabilitation efforts for landslide survivors in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

By LiCAS News

On July 30, the district suffered one of its “worst-ever landslides,” claiming over 400 lives and injuring many others. More than 2,000 people are currently sheltered in camps.

The interreligious “Wayanad Relief Group,” led by Claretian Father George Kannanthanam, aims to provide immediate temporary family shelters and eventually construct permanent homes. The group has conducted a rapid assessment of the affected areas, relief camps, and victims’ families to identify urgent needs.

Following their assessment, the team, coordinated by parish priest Father Mathew Periappuram, convened at St. Vincent De Paul Forane Church in Kalpetta, the district’s main town, to review the situation.

Over 40 representatives from various religious congregations, including the Mananthavady Syro-Malabar diocese, the Latin Archdiocese of Bangalore, and the diocese of Calicut, attended the meeting on August 6.

The group briefed District Collector D R Meghashree on their proposed plans and pledged full support for the government’s initiative to build an exclusive township with comprehensive amenities for the victims.

Observing the dire need for temporary housing, Father Kannanthanam emphasized the necessity of transitional homes to accommodate families and enable them to resume regular life.

The group considered various cost-effective prefabricated housing models, proposing structures of approximately 200 square feet with a kitchenette and toilet, costing around 300,000 rupees (around US$3,500).



While some participants suggested community shelters for multiple families, others advocated for exclusive family accommodations. The group decided to present their plan to the government and offered to oversee its implementation while permanent houses are constructed by the government and other NGOs.

Additionally, the group recommended establishing an education fund and counseling facilities for children who lost their schools and loved ones. The landslides claimed the lives of 53 students, and many survivors are now in relief camps, having lost parents, siblings, or relatives.

The group noted that corporate entities and government bodies have pledged to build over 500 permanent houses.

Emphasizing quality over quantity, they stressed the importance of ensuring each home is at least 700-800 square feet with all necessary amenities. The estimated cost of a new house is around 1.5 million rupees (around US$17,800), with sponsors encouraged to participate in the planning and implementation process.

To facilitate the reconstruction efforts, the group proposed forming a coordination committee comprising members and experts from all involved agencies, ensuring the integration of the best ideas and practices.

