Church-led event focuses on unemployment and social challenges in India

FILE PHOTO: Job aspirants talk with a hiring agent in Sriperumbudur, in Chennai, India

A seminar organized by the Catholic Church in New Delhi has warned of potential social unrest and worsening inequality due to rising unemployment and poverty in India.

The event, led by the northern region of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India Commission for Migrants, was held at the Diocesan Community Centre attached to the Archbishop’s House.

In a report by Matters India, Amarjeet Kaur, the National General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress, said, “The gap between the rich and the poor is growing, and our youth are being pushed into despair.”

Kaur emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy framework to support these groups.

The seminar, held on August 12, gathered 65 participants, including workers and activists from migrant, internally displaced, and unorganized labor groups.

It focused on protecting the human dignity and labor rights of migrants and fostering solutions through dialogue and collaboration.

Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi, in his inaugural address, described the seminar as an important initiative to address the issues faced by migrant workers in northern India.

He called for solidarity and collective action to develop sustainable solutions for migrant workers.

Father Jaison Vadassery, the commission executive secretary, introduced the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Mission 2033, a pastoral plan aligned with the Catholic Church’s mission of synodality.

This plan is aimed at supporting migrants and unorganized workers, recognizing their struggles as part of the Church’s mission to promote justice and human rights.

The seminar concluded with the development of an action plan focusing on several areas, including the advocacy for stronger national policies to protect the rights of migrant workers and unorganized laborers.

It also encouraged building connections among dioceses and organizations to support migrant workers and increasing efforts to educate workers about their rights and available resources.

