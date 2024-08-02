Hostility against Christians increasing in the Holy Land

The vandalized statue of Jesus of the Church of the Flagellation, in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem-based interreligious Rossing Center releases its annual report on ‘Attacks on Christians in Israel and East Jerusalem’, revealing a concerning rise of aggressions and incidences of intolerance against Churches and their members by Jewish extremists.

By Lisa Zengarini

Christians in the Holy Land are facing increasing aggressions and acts of intolerance by radical Jews, a newly released report says.

According to the findings of the Jerusalem-based Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue, 2023 has seen a “disturbing rise” in attacks against Churches and their members, including spitting, physical harassment, damage to property and cemeteries, and disruption of religious services.

The annual report on ‘Attacks on Christians in Israel and East Jerusalem’ called for enhancing police intervention, stronger condemnations from the authorities and religious Jewish leadership and ensuring appropriate coverage of the attacks in mainstream media and social media.

Hana Bendcowsky from the Rossing Centre, spoke about the findings to the Catholic foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), which has been supporting the interreligious peacebuilding organization with different projects.

'Smash' and 'squeeze'

She explained that the incidents reported can be divided in two categories described with the terms ‘smash’ and ‘squeeze’.

‘Smash’ describes incidents of violence or aggression, including vandalism and desecration of Christian sites, as happened to the Church of the Flagellation, in Jerusalem where a statue of Jesus was smashed with a hammer on February 2, 2023. This kind of attack is mostly carried out by a small minority of young ultra-Orthodox Jewish men with hardline-nationalist views. However, Ms. Bendcowsky explained that the majority of ultra-Orthodox Jews would not go as far as entering a church and smashing a statue of Jesus.

Spitting incidents

The so-called ‘squeeze’ incidents include priests and Christian religious men and women been spat at, insulted, or being told to take off their crosses. A footage of one of these incidents involving Abbot Nikodemus Schnabel, of the Benedictine Dormition Abbey, in East Jerusalem went viral earlier this year.

Ms Bendcowsky explained that unlike the physically violent incidents, this form of harassment is carried out by “members of the ultra-Orthodox community, men and women, young and old and makes the Christian community feel uncomfortable and unwanted in Israel to which they belong.

2023 recorded 30 spitting cases, however, according Ms. Bendcowsky, they probably only represent the tip of the iceberg. The report noted that the series of spitting incidents and verbal harassment directed at pilgrims from abroad marked a further development in the context of growing hostilities against Christians.

Although spitting by ultra-Orthodox Jews has always been a problem, Ms Bendcowsky suggested that it is now more evident because the incidents are now recorded and socialized.

Abbot Schnabel, confided that spitting, in particular, have become a daily occurrence for him: ”Of course there are many Jews who are really wonderful people, who support us and are very happy we are here, but the sad truth is that we have this phenomenon and it is not rare,” he said, recalling that the Monastery of the Dormition has also been targeted by arson attacks, hate graffiti and broken windows. He confirmed that these incidents are growing.

The report's reccomendations

Ms Bendcowsky highlighted the importance of timely police intervention when the incidents occur, noting that police presence proved effective in ending the picketing of the Carmelite monastery of Stella Maris, Haifa, by followers of controversial Rabbi Eliezer Berland. Groups of men would gather to pray loudly at the monastery’s gates, but two months of police at the site stopped the problem.

While commending officers for intervening, she said more could be done, and also encouraged the Church to promptly report the cases to police authorities.

The Rossing Centre report notes that rabbis have spoken out against attacks on Christians. Following spitting attacks on pilgrims in October 2023, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef stressed such actions have no place in Judaism and Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau stressed that spitting on Christians was against Jewish Law.

According to Ms Bendcowsky, an official statement from the rabbis “is very important and can mean a lot to the Churches.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa: 'We can't ignore what is happèening"

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, praised the Rossing Center for documenting the cases. “We need to know what is going on: the number of attacks, by whom, to give to the authorities. Even if they don’t do anything, they cannot say it is not happening,” he said.

The Rossing Center

Founded in 2006, the Rossing Center is a leading organization in the field of interreligious education and encounter, with a diverse Israeli-Palestinian staff of Jews, Christians and Muslims . Its mission is to build the desire and capacity of Israelis and Palestinians to create truly shared societies for all groups, by teaching skills and values of inclusivity within the Israeli education system, as well as engaging Jews and Arabs in mixed spaces.