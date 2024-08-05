Hong Kong bishop encourages migrants to embrace and share faith

Bishop Ha with the Cantonese-speaking community in Manchester at St. Mary’s Church after he celebrated a Mass on July 20. Photo: Manchester Chinese Catholic Community via Sunday Examiner

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing of Hong Kong has concluded a 10-day pastoral visit to the United Kingdom, where he engaged with Hong Kong migrants and offered spiritual support across 11 regions.

By LiCAS News

The visit, which spanned from July 19 to 29, aimed to foster a sense of community among migrants and deepen their faith amid challenging circumstances.

“I can feel that Catholics in the UK treasure their faith, are eager to seek the Lord, and have become closer to the unchanging God in the face of the challenges of the ever-changing and difficult migrant environment. All these have given me a lot of inspirations and encouragement in my faith!” said Bishop Ha in a report by Sunday Examiner.

Bishop Ha’s itinerary included stops in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, East London, Bristol, West London, Kent, and Reading.

His schedule was filled with Mass celebrations, spiritual talks, gatherings for prayer, reflection, and fellowship, and hearing confessions, catering especially to Chinese migrants.

The visit began in Manchester on July 19, where Bishop Ha met with local Catholic leaders, including Bishop John Arnold of Salford and Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury.

He also toured the Laudato Si’ Centre, highlighting the Diocese of Salford’s commitment to environmental care.

On July 20, Bishop Ha addressed a gathering of over 130 people from northern England, Glasgow, and Ireland, speaking on discipleship and outlining five key characteristics of a disciple of Christ.

The event included a Mass with over 300 participants, where he emphasized the importance of resting and surrendering to God’s guidance.

In Birmingham on July 21, Bishop Ha delivered a talk titled “The Amazing God,” highlighting the Lord’s presence in the daily trials of migrants.

His stay in Cambridge on July 23 and 24 featured a Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption and the English Martyrs, attended by around 120 people.

He urged the community to spread the gospel in the UK, drawing from the day’s gospel reading about the true vine bearing fruit.

Bishop Ha’s visit to King’s College in Cambridge included a gathering near the commemorative stone dedicated to Chinese poet Xu Zhimo, where he expressed that the pastoral visit had enriched him as much as it had the migrants.

On July 25 in East London, Bishop Ha challenged the congregation to embrace humility and service, echoing the Gospel’s message that greatness is found in serving others. He encouraged the migrants to evangelize and share their faith in their new environment.

The bishop praised the positive involvement of new Hong Kong migrants in UK parishes and their formation of support groups to provide pastoral care and assistance to fellow Chinese communities.

Angelina Tsui, a member of the coordination group organizing the trip, noted the supportive communities and smooth planning process facilitated by local contacts and Church coordination.

Father Bruno Lepeu, tasked with assisting migrant communities in the UK on behalf of the Diocese of Hong Kong, played a significant role in managing logistics and coordinating with Bishop Ha.

Bishop Ha’s visit drew many Cantonese-speaking believers who had previously been less active in Church activities due to language barriers or distance. The opportunity to interact with the bishop and their community was deeply appreciated by the migrants.

As Bishop Ha returned to Hong Kong, his visit left a lasting impact on the faith and unity of the Hong Kong Catholic migrants in the UK, inspiring them to continue integrating and contributing to their new communities.

