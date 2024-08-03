Lord's Day Reflection: 'Show Us a Sign'

As the Church marks the Eighteenth Sunday of Ordinary Time, Jenny Kraska offers her thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings under the theme: “Show Us a Sign."

By Jenny Kraska*

This week, the Church celebrates the Feast of the Transfiguration, the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, and the lives of several saints, including St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross.

Therefore, it is only fitting that the week starts with a pivotal moment, found in the Gospel of John, where Jesus reveals Himself as the bread of life.

The crowd, having just witnessed the feeding of thousands, seeks Jesus out, eager for Him to show them more signs.

But Jesus shifts the focus and challenges the crowd to look beyond the physical bread and seek the true bread from heaven. He proclaims, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst.” (Jn 6:35)

The Feast of the Transfiguration, celebrated on August 6, commemorates Jesus taking Peter, James, and John up a high mountain where Moses and Elijah appear, and Jesus is transfigured before them.

The Transfiguration is a powerful revelation of the divine glory of Jesus and a preview of the Resurrection.

In both John’s Gospel and the Transfiguration, we witness the very real human desire for signs to strengthen faith. The crowd seeks Jesus hoping He will provide more miraculous signs to validate their beliefs.

Similarly, Peter, James, and John are provided with a profound sign in witnessing the Transfiguration to fortify their own faith as they journey with Jesus toward the cross.

The week ends with the celebration of the life of Edith Stein, also known as St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross.

Stein’s conversion from Judaism to Catholicism and her eventual martyrdom in Auschwitz highlight a profound journey marked by spiritual transformation and an unwavering commitment to Christ.

Reflecting on this week’s Gospel in light of the Transfiguration and Edith Stein’s life enriches and heightens our understanding of spiritual nourishment, transformation, and the profound hope we have in Christ, the bread of life.

The Transfiguration reveals the divine glory of Christ and asks us to listen and follow Him. Edith Stein’s life and death remind us of the transformative power of faith, the importance of seeking truth, and the ultimate hope of eternal life.

Jesus invites each one of us to seek deeper fulfillment in Him; to reach beyond physical signs.

We can all relate to the need for signs and while signs can help to strengthen our faith, true faith requires us to embrace the mysteries of Christ and trust in His divine plan for each of us.

Let us approach this week with a prayer for the grace to be nourished by Christ, transformed by His love, remaining steadfast in our faith, and trusting in His promise of eternal life.

* Executive Director Maryland Catholic Conference