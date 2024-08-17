Gaza's parish priest: May the ceasefire talks move us toward 'miracle' of peace

In an interview with Vatican Media as the Gaza ceasefire talks were concluding in Doha, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the Latin-rite Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, prays for the peace that so many are longing for and pushes forward with faith despite the sorrow.

By Roberto Cetera



In Doha, Qatar, negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, where people continue to die, have come to an end.

On Thursday, heavy bombardments hit the refugee camps of Jabalia and Nuseirat.

Now, negotiations are now expected to continue in Cairo.

The Christian community of the Gaza Strip, led by Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the Latin-rite Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, is following these talks in prayer and with great hope.

On 15 August, they even celebrated the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary even with a short procession.

Bombardments continue, but hope is alive

In an interview with Vatican Media, Father Romanelli expressed his hope that the fruits of the negotiations will see the light of day by next week.

Gaza's parish priest still laments that, regardless, "the sounds of bombing can be heard."

Despite ongoing sorrow, he said it would be good news if an end were to be put to this war through "a ceasefire and the release of the hostages" as "a first step towards peace."

Magnificently celebrated Assumption, despite the suffering

Father Gabriel recalls the beautiful celebrating of the Blessed Mother for her Solemnity, observing how they were able to celebrate her Assumption "in a magnificent way, despite the pain and fatigue."

He emphasised how "wonderful" are the refugees who wanted to celebrate Our Lady, and had immediately welcomed the request of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who had asked them to pray for Mary and St. Michael's intercession for peace.

Precisely by asking for the miracle of peace, Gaza's parish priest commended, they began the day.

"In silence for an hour, then with Lauds in Arabic, the Rosary and then the solemn Mass," he said they had done so, before "we renewed the consecration of the entire parish of the Gaza Strip to the Holy Family."

'Peaceful air' is Mary's miracle

Fr. Romanelli explained the spiritual journey that has matured in recent times.

"A few years ago," he noted, "we prepared for the three years following this consecration. The first year with the consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the second to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the third to Saint Joseph."

He also mentioned the procession that took place on the Marian feast in the church courtyard with songs dedicated to the Blessed Mother. Following this moment, he noted, was a meeting of Catholic and Orthodox families and the distribution of some basic necessities, food, and cleaning kits.

"Everyone," he recalled, "was happy and I think Our Lady and her Son were also happy," as he added, "we hope that this air of peace, we are feeling, is Our Lady's miracle."

