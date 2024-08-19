New website launched to enhance synodal engagement across Asia

Pope Francis walks past a screen with the Synod logo displayed in the Paul VI Hall (file photo) (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Cardinal Sebastian Francis of Penang, chairman of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences – Office of Social Communications (FABC-OSC), unveiled a new website, "synodalityasia," during an online event attended by key social communication leaders from across Asia.

By LiCAS News

Developed and maintained by the FABC-OSC, synodalityasia aims to centralize Synod-related resources and foster greater engagement among the diverse communities in Asia.

This initiative aligns with Pope Francis’ vision of expanding the Synod on Synodality to a global consultation that includes all people of God.

According to FABC-OSC, the website features multiple vernacular translations of synodal documents, insightful commentaries, and dedicated social media platforms designed to amplify Asian perspectives on synodality.

Cardinal Francis emphasized the website’s role in facilitating a broad and inclusive consultation process across the vast Asian continent, celebrated for its rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

During the launch, Archbishop Thomas D’Souza, a member of the FABC-OSC, praised the website as a pivotal connection between the Vatican and the Asian Churches, ensuring that relevant information reaches its intended audience efficiently.

Fr. George Plathottam, Executive Secretary of the FABC-OSC, highlighted the website’s capacity to host a variety of content, including news, commentaries, translations, infographics, and social media activities, which reflect the local Church’s diversity.

Dr. Thierry Bonaventura, Communication Manager at the Synod Secretariat, also shared a message underscoring the importance of the Synod Asia platform in promoting dialogue, participation, and connectivity among the faithful.

The FABC-OSC has called on all interested parties to visit the Synod Asia website and engage with its social media channels to stay informed about the latest news, events, and resources pertinent to the Synod in the Asian context.

