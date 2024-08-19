Asian bishops convene in Bangkok to forge path for synodal missionary Church

Some 38 delegates from 17 different Asian countries gather at a three-day meeting on synodality organized by the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences. Photo supplied

The Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences have held a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, to prepare for the second session of the General Assembly of the Synod, set for October 2024.

By LiCAS News

The Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) recently held a three-day meeting in Bangkok, focusing on fostering a synodal missionary Church ahead of the crucial second session of the Synod of Bishops scheduled for October.

Cardinal Stephen Chow, SJ, Bishop of Hong Kong, highlighted the unique perspective of Asian cultures on maintaining harmonious relationships and unity, noting that these values are essential for nurturing the Church’s synodal journey, according to a report by Sunday Examiner.

“The meeting sought to find new inspiration through unity and to embrace the path of synodality within the Church—this is the contribution of the Churches in Asia to the universal Church,” he said.

Cardinal Chow spoke about the desire to bridge gaps and promote a comprehensive dialogue within the Church’s universal framework.

During the meeting, held in the Thai capital on August 5-8, the bishops listened to personal accounts from young frontline priests from Japan, the Philippines, India, and Myanmar.

These stories, collected during a gathering of Parish Priests for the Synod held earlier in Rome, underscored the urgent need to hear from those serving on the front lines.

The discussions delved into the Instrumentum Laboris, the working document for the Synod, focusing on how the Church can embody a synodal missionary presence in Asia.

This involved exploring foundational aspects of synodal life, enhancing participatory and co-responsible evangelization practices, and strengthening ecclesial unity under the guidance of the Pope.

Vanessa Cheng Siu-wai, representing Hong Kong at the Synod, expressed her appreciation for the discernment process, which reflected the Asian dioceses’ experiences in fostering synodality since the first synod session in October last year.

“Despite our different backgrounds, the passion and endeavor of each of us in promoting synodality built up a strong bond among us,” she said.

The meeting concluded with a hopeful tone, with delegates expressing a renewed sense of fellowship and communion, which they anticipate will inspire the upcoming Synod session and beyond.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, India, encapsulated the sentiments during the concluding Mass, highlighting the strong bonds formed during the meeting as a valuable contribution to the broader discussions at the Synod of Bishops.

The meeting drew 38 delegates, including coordinators from 17 different Asian countries. Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, President of the FABC, inaugurated the three-day meeting.

