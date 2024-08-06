Churches decry far-right racist riots in the UK

Church leaders decry ongoing anti-immigration riots triggered by a deadly stabbing attack in Southport last week, saying they threaten the values of British society.

By Lisa Zengarini

Church leaders in England and Wales have joined in strongly condemning far-right and anti-immigrant riots that for days have been ravaging several towns across the UK, including London.

The Southport stabbing attack

The violence, was sparked by a fatal stabbing attack on July 29 in a dance school in the seaside town of Southpor, in northwest England, in which three children were killed and others injured.

A 17-year-old British suspect, Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to Rwandan parents, has been arrested and is due to appear in court on 25 October. The motive of his his act is yet to be established, but police has ruled out terrorism.

Racist-motivated violence triggered by fake news on social media

However, fake rumours circulating on social networks after the attack falsely suggested a Muslim migrant was responsible for the stabbing.

The attack, one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades, has caused public shock in the Britain and has led to far-right and anti-immigrant violent demonstrations in several towns across the UK which are still ongoing.

Far-right agitators have mobilized around online misinformation and hateful, anti-migrant and anti-Muslim narratives, attacking police officers with petrol bottles and bricks, injuring targeting emergency service workers and setting fire to hotels housing refugees.



One of the latest incidents occurred on Monday evening in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where a man was rushed to hospital in serious conditions after being attacked in a suspected hate crime.

Over 400 people have been arrested since the riots began.

Newly elected Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has labelled the outbreaks as 'far-right thuggery' and has warned social media companies that they must uphold laws that prohibit the incitement of violence online.

Bishops: violence disregards civil values of British society

The Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) has condemned the racist-motivated riots saying they threaten the values of British society.

“They demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country,” said Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees.

The bishop further noted that “the actions of the few involved in violence stand in stark contrast to the work of charities, Church groups and volunteers who tirelessly extend the hand of welcome to migrants in acts of solidarity.”

“We hope and pray that they will re-double their efforts so that we can rebuild communities after the terrible events of the last few days”, he said

Bishop McAleenan expressed his solidarity with refugees in Britain: “You are loved and welcome here. We all should do what we can to make sure that you feel safe,” he said.

He also warmly thanked the emergency services, who selflessly continue to work despite the risks. “Thank you for all that you do in the service of the common good,” he said.

JRS: urgent action needed to protect targeted communities

Among these organisations supporting migrants in Britain is the Jesuit Refugee Service UK (JRS UK), whose director Sarah Teather, appealed to the British government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of all those being targeted, including people in the asylum system “who in many cases have already fled violence and experienced profound trauma.“

She noted that Many of the refugees served by JRS are “living with deep fear and insecurity following these attacks.”

Ms. Teather also called on all British citizens to challenge the disinformation and racist, divisive rhetoric fuelling this hostility. “Too often,” she lamented, “people fleeing danger and searching for a chance to rebuild their lives here have been dehumanised by politicians and others in a position of influence.”

Archbishop Welby: social deprivation does not justify the violence

The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Rev. Justin Welby also condemned violence in the strongest terms.

In an interview to the BBC the head of the Anglican Communion affirmed that the rioters “defile the flag they wrap themselves in.” “They talk about defending this country’s Christian values” but “when Jesus was asked what you should do in life to have a good life he said ‘love God, love your neighbour and love your enemy’,” he noted

Archbishop Welby also remarked that, while living in a run-down area was no excuse for violence, wealth had to be shared more fairly between rich and poor in the UK: “Social deprivation does not in any way justify this violence. But we need to relook at how the benefits of our economy are shared right across everyone in need, “ he said. “Everyone needs to gain from being British - one of the seven richest countries on Earth.”

