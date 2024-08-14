Catholic Peace Forum reiterates call for nuclear-free world

Participants at the Nagasaki Catholic Peace Forum gather to discuss nuclear disarmament on the anniversary of the atomic bombings, Nagasaki, Japan. Photo by Pax Christi International

Catholic organizations at the first Nagasaki Catholic Peace Forum have renewed calls for a nuclear-free world, reinforcing the hope that Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the last cities to suffer atomic bombings.

By LiCAS News

Pax Christi Korea, in collaboration with Pax Christi International and USA, and the International Movement of Catholic Students, hosted the first Nagasaki Catholic Peace Forum on August 10 in Japan.

The event, which drew about 40 participants from Korea, Japan, and the United States, coincided with the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings and the first anniversary of the Partnership for a World Without Nuclear Weapons.

Notable attendees included Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamura of Nagasaki and Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama of Hiroshima, alongside US Archbishops Paul D. Etienne of Seattle and John C. Wester of Santa Fe.

Anselmo Lee, Co-President of Pax Christi Korea, opened the forum by discussing the historical context and outlining a roadmap from the Jubilee Year to World Youth Day 2027.

Archbishop Nakamura emphasized the significance of joint efforts for peace and the remembrance of the atomic bombings.

The forum featured a variety of sessions where speakers addressed recent diplomatic efforts, peace movements in South Korea, and strategies for promoting the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The discussions also explored how upcoming events like World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul could promote peace.

The Nagasaki Appeal for Peace was introduced, calling for stronger collaboration between Catholic peace organizations and youth groups, and supporting the ratification of the nuclear treaty.

This document will be formally adopted at the end of August and presented to Pope Francis on September 20, during the 100th anniversary of Pax Romana.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.