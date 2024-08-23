Cardinal Czerny calls for welcoming and protecting migrants

During a Mass on 20 August in Panama City, Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny stressed the importance of welcoming and protecting migrants, recalling the words of Pope Francis and the need for a Christian response to the migration crisis in the region.

By Lucia Elvira

Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development, celebrated Mass on Tuesday 20 August at the Cathedral Basilica Santa Maria la Antigua, in Panama City.

The liturgy took place in the context of the meeting of bishops and members of the Pastoral Care of Human Mobility of the Episcopal Conferences of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The event, which took place August 19-22, aimed at jointly addressing the complex migration crisis affecting the region, with a commitment to implement actions that promote the human dignity of the migrant population.

A message from the heart

During his homily, Czerny said that although he had prepared a written sermon, he decided to speak from the heart after visiting the “Lajas Blancas” Migrant Reception Centre in Darien.

Inspired by the day's reading from the Gospel of St Matthew, the Cardinal stressed that migrants arriving in Panama “come from hell”, recounting how they arrive exhausted, hungry and sick, having faced countless dangers.

“We have met migrants who came from hell and were now returning to the land of men”, he said, highlighting the diverse origins of the migrants, who come from as far away as Nepal, Angola, Haiti and Venezuela.

Parallels with the people of Israel

In his reflection, the Cardinal drew a parallel between the situation of migrants and the story of the people of Israel, who, led by Moses, had to flee Egypt out of fear and face numerous obstacles on their way to freedom.

Czerny warned that today's migrants are fleeing similar situations of oppression, abuse, insecurity, and discrimination, facing hunger, thirst, exhaustion, and disease on their journey. Despite all these adversities, he stressed that “all these sufferings are not worth so much if they find a Christian, fraternal and human welcome”.

This call for Christian hospitality echoed throughout the cathedral, reminding those present of the importance of providing support and protection to those who have been forced to leave their homes.

The Christian response to the crisis

Cardinal Czerny also reflected on the uncertainty felt by migrants, citing the Gospel to emphasise the need for a Christian response.

He reminded the faithful that the Church has a vocation to help God in what seems impossible: to welcome and protect those who are forced to flee their homes.

In this context, he stressed that the meeting in Panama has as its purpose the development of a “Pastoral Migratoria” covering the entire region of the Americas, from Colombia to Canada, including the Caribbean.

This effort, according to the Cardinal, is a manifestation of the Church's desire to be an instrument of God in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for migrants passing through its parishes and dioceses.

The migrant as a reflection of Christ

Czerny emphasised that every encounter with a migrant is an encounter with Christ, who calls us to open our doors and hearts.

For him, this is a transforming experience that challenges every believer to respond with generosity and love. “These poor people allow us to encounter the face of the Lord”, he said, urging the Christian community not to close its doors to those seeking refuge and hope.

At the end of the Mass, Cardinal Czerny invited those present to give thanks to God and asked for the intercession of St. Bernard to inspire generous hearts to dedicate themselves to helping migrants.

He also appealed for all the Church’s projects and efforts be directed towards welcoming and protecting the most vulnerable, reaffirming the Christian commitment to those who, forced by desperation, seek a new beginning in foreign lands.