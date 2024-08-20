Cardinal Coutts awarded for promoting interreligious peace in Pakistan

A Pakistani Christian youth garlands Pakistani Cardinal Joseph Coutts (L) at Saint Patrick Church in Karachi on July 10, 2018. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Archbishop emeritus of Karachi, has received Pakistan’s Tamgha-i-Imtiaz award for his efforts to foster peace among people of various religions.

By LiCAS News

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari awarded Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Archbishop emeritus of Karachi, the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on the country’s 78th Independence Day.

This was part of a ceremony recognizing 104 individuals for their contributions to the nation, as reported by Pak News on August 15.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz is given to any civilian in Pakistan in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation. It can also be awarded to foreign citizens who have performed great service to Pakistan.

Cardinal Coutts has been recognized for his efforts in fostering dialogue among various religious communities and promoting social welfare and minority rights.

His initiatives have focused on improving healthcare, education, and community well-being across Pakistan.

In his remarks, President Zardari commended Cardinal Coutts’ contributions to interfaith harmony.

“His service to humanity and his role in bringing different faiths together is an inspiration for all Pakistanis,” President Zardari said, highlighting the cardinal’s impact on peace and prosperity in the nation.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 23, 2025. Among other honorees were Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and the late mountaineer Murad Sadpara, who received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz posthumously for his mountaineering contributions.

