Bishops express shock at stabbing of priest in Galway

Bishops in Ireland express shock and dismay at the news of the multiple stabbing of a Catholic chaplain on Thursday by a teenager.

By Lisa Zengarini

Irish bishops have joined in expressing shock and dismay at the stabbing a military chaplain in Galway. The incident occurred on Thursday, when Father Paul Murphy was stabbed multiple times outside of the town’s Renmore Army Barracks by a 16-year-old teenager.

The 50-year-old priest managed to enter through the barracks gate where he was given first aid by on-duty personnel and was subsequently rushed to the local University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries .

16-year-old teen arrested

The teenager was immediately apprehended and the Irish police are now investigating the stabbing as a potential terrorist attack.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has described the incident as "shocking" and thanked the Defence Forces and the police for their prompt action and response.

Bishops' closeness to Fr. Murphy

The Irish bishops also expressed dismay at the knife attack and closeness to the victim.

Galway Bishop Michael Duignan said in a statement on Friday that the news was “deeply shocking and upsetting.” “I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery,” the bishop said. “I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time.”

Call for prayer and forgiveness

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore, while strongly condemning the attack , in a statement called for forgiveness and encouraged everyone to join in prayer not only for Farther Murphy but also for the individual responsible for this act!.

“We must come together not only to support our injured priest but also to foster an environment where such acts do not occur again, “ he said. “Let us engage in dialogue about how we can promote peace, understanding, and respect among all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.”

“As we gather in prayer, let us remember that forgiveness is a powerful tool that can lead us toward reconciliation.”

Meanwhile, on Facebook on Friday, Fr. Murphy thanked supporters “for their prayers, love, and concern.”

Listen to our report