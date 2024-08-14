Tanzania hosts 109th edition of the World Esperanto Congress

People of Tanzania and the rest of the world attending the World Esperanto Congress

The 109th World Esperanto Congress in Tanzania attracted 850 participants from 66 countries, focusing on scientific and cultural events, translations, and environmental issues. The International Union of Catholic Esperantists addressed environmental concerns, and included ecumenical services and a Holy Mass.

By Marija Belošević*

From August 3-10, 2024, the Tanzanian city of Arusha hosted the 109th World Esperanto Congress. It's one of the most important conventions of Esperanto speakers, and saw 850 people participating from 66 countries and five continents.



During the week, different programs took place including special, scientific and cultural programs. The International Union of Catholic Esperantists (IKUE – Internacia Katolika Unuiĝo Esperantista) played a key role in the event.

The convention's theme was “Language, man and environment for a better world,” and the International Union of Catholic Esperantists had edited two important translations in Esperanto: the encyclical “Laudato Si” while the second concerns the apostolic plea “Laudate Deum”. The translated texts are a result of the collaboration between ten or so expert Esperanto translators.

During the congress, a presentation was held of both editions, which sparked an interesting discussion regarding the protection of the environment and one’s awareness of the preservation of “our common home”.

President of the IKUE, Marija Belošević gave a speech on the theme of “Laudato Si” to contribute to the general theme of the congress.

During the congress week, the IKUE organised an ecumenical service and Mass, celebrated in the Cathedral of Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus, by Esperanto-speaking priest Gabriel Anda, from the Edea diocese in Cameroon.

This congress, which was held for the first time in Africa, gave many local Esperantists, many of whom are great speakers of the international language, he opportunity to meet and converse. Many were also interested in the Catholic Esperantists movement.

The Catholic Esperantists founded their organization at the beginning of the 20th Century. Right after the publication of two manuals and dictionaries by Lazzaro Ludovico Zamenhof in 1887, Catholics developed a strong interest in the language.

The pioneer of the Esperantists Catholic Movement was Fr. Emile Peltier, who dedicated himself to the publication of the international magazine “Espero Katolika” (Catholic Hope) in 1903, an official organ of the IKUE, which is currently one of the oldest Esperanto magazines of the world.

Catholic Esperantists met in Boulogne sur Mer in 1905 for the first time, where the first mass in Esperanto was held. Zamenhof was also present. In Barcelona in 1909, Catholics organized several conventions, which gave birth to the first Catholic Esperanto congress in Paris on April 1, 1910, also known as the IKUE.

In 1990, decrees from the Congregation for Divine Worship with norms for the celebration of Mass in Esperanto allowed the publication of an Esperanto Missal.

On February 11, 1992, the IKUE was recognised as a private association of the faithful by a decree from the Pontifical Council for the Laity.

The IKUE’s charism is to follow the by means of the Esperanto language Jesus' command to “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation” (Mark 16:15), as well as to demonstrate the uniformity of the Church by using the international language in its liturgy and apostolic action and contribute to mutual understanding between humans.

Publishing and information: the IKUE magazine, “Espero Katolika” and the Vatican Radio transmissions in Esperanto spread the teachings of the Church in Esperanto.

In the last four years, the IKUE has also been working intensively in the virtual field. Congresses and conferences are organised, and every day a one-of-a-kind recitation of the rosary takes place, attended by Esperantists from the most diverse parts of the world: Brazil, Cuba, USA, European countries, South Korea and the Philippines.

Charitable actions have increased. Concretely, constant help is given to a parish in Cameroon (Mouanko, Edea diocese), where the IKUE has installed solar panels, launched a fish farm project and founded a children’s school.

The Catholic Esperantists’ patrons are: Our Lady’s Hope, Saint Pius X, Saint Maximilian Kolbe, Saint John Paul II and Saint Titus Brandsma.

*President of the International Union of Catholic Esperantists